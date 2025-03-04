World Wildlife Day: Experts warn against illegal killing of forest animals for meat

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Government has joined forces with the L’Extinction thorn carving makers, artist Olulaja Akeredolu and Olapeju Foundation to hold “No To Extinction” art exhibition highlighting stark reality of illegal killing of wildlife and bush meat trading.

The event featured an art fair for hunters, market women and youths at Osse River Park in Idoani, Ose local government area where a myriad of L’Extinction artworks of critically endangered wildlife and informative art paintings were displayed to illustrate the detrimental effects of illegal killing of wildlife on the environment.

Also, an art display of wildlife theme artwork took place at the Ministry of Environment complex in Akure.

In his keynote address at the event, the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr Olumide Kinga said United Nations World Wildlife Day is celebrated annually on March 3 to celebrate wild animals and create awareness for their extinction.

Besides,he said the day commemorates the signature of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora in 1973.

“Every year, we must recognize the unique roles and contributions of wildlife to people and the planet and sensitize people on the illegal killing of wildlife for consumption as bush meat”.

“The Ministry has been collaborating with L’Extinction thorn carving art creators to express reverence for nature because art is not limited to celebrating talent; it also plays a fundamental role in raising awareness for nature causes and prompting significant action ” he explained.

According to him, the Ministry, through NGOs and community leaders, will foster more open communication with hunting communities to address concerns and build a sense of shared responsibility for conservation.

Kinga said ” The Ministry will continue to synergise with heads of Ondo hunting communities, especially in Idanre where the killing of an elephant occurred in 2018 that was described as self-defence.

He reiterated that cruelty to animals is a crime, stressing that people can not take laws into their own hands.

In her speech, Ms Bolajoko Taiwo Ayeni, one of the creators of L’Extinction artwork, stated that nature has always served as a source of inspiration for artists and the representation of wildlife with thorn carving provides a unique window of miniature pieces into the natural world.

“Art possesses truly invaluable powers for the transformation and protection of wildlife around the world,” she said.

While teaching the youths and hunters how to use thorns to carve the giraffe postures in “The Last Of Us” film, artist Olulaja Akeredolu took a thorn and used a pen knife to meticulously carve intricate designs of girraffe directly onto the thorn’s surface, he said thorn carving can be used to promote economic incentives and offer hunters and youths alternative income sources to reduce reliance on bush meat sales for income.

He said the proceed of money realized from the sales of L’Extinction thorn carving of wildlife will be used to empower hunters to minimize killing of wildlife and bush meat sales.

Ms Olayemi Olapeju, artist and Ondo State Goodwill Ambassador For Environment, in her goodwill message, spoke on the theme of the 2025 World Wildlife Day “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet” while also reading the United Nations Secretary-General message at the occasion.

She also talked about the benefits that conservation provides to people and reminds society of the urgent need to accelerate efforts to fight against the illegal killing of wildlife and bush meat trading, which is the human-induced reduction of species.

Olapeju said” The elephants in Nigeria are critically endangered and may go into complete extinction in a few years’ time if we don’t put an end to illegal killing and trading of wildlife”.

