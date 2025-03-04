Tax Reforms: Nigeria can’t progress under an obsolete framework- Lawmaker

.As youth group rejects increase in VAT

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos and JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representative Member, representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency at the 10th National Assembly, Daniel Asama, has stated that the tax reform bill initiative by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is for the benefit of Nigerians.

Asama, revealed the current tax laws Nigeria is operating with are outdated as some date back to 1972 saying, “there is no way Nigeria can progress under such an obsolete framework.

Reforming the tax law is essential, but it must serve the collective interest of the people.

Recall the proposed tax reform bill which is before the National Assembly came under stiff resistance by many Nigerians.

The Lawmaker who spoke to Daily Champion in Jos during a book launch titled “Tin gods and true leaders: unmasking the illusion of Power”, authored by a broadcast journalist, Andrew Davies Gogwim

According to Asama, “As members of the National Assembly, we have chosen to withdraw our personal opinions on the tax reforms and put the decision back in the hands of the people.

Our role is to represent them. Whatever the people say about the reforms, that is what we will stand by.

“The National Assembly is on the right track. We are organizing public hearings, where individuals, pressure groups, CSOs, NGOs, and other stakeholders can voice their concerns.

This is where gray areas can be discussed, adjustments made, and the reform refined to suit the people’s needs.

“Let me emphasize this: reform is never comfortable. It is always tough.

It involves chiseling, smoothing rough edges, and sometimes painful adjustments. But that does not mean it is a bad thing. That is why it is called a reform—to reshape and improve something.

“I urge Nigerians to stay strong and trust that these reforms are for the good of the nation. However, participation is key.

If there are concerns, let’s raise them. Let’s correct what needs to be corrected and pass on a system that truly works for everyone,” he mentioned.

Reacting on three days free medical treatment offered to his constituents of Jos North and Bassa local governments, Asama said, people are struggling.

The economy is tough. Life is difficult. To survive, people must be strong and healthy. That is what informed this initiative.

“The medical outreach focused on providing essential drugs—medications tailored to the common diseases in this geographical area.

We studied the endemic health challenges of our people and ensured that the medications we distributed addressed them.

These supplies will sustain them for a while, giving them access to much-needed medical care. ”

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Committee on Youths in Parliament and some youth groups have called for a reversal of the progressive increase in Value Added Tax VAT on the Tax Reform Bills pending before the National Assembly

The House Committee and the youths group made the call at a one-day Dialogue on Tax Reform Bills on Monday held at the Hall 2.31 New Wing National Assembly Abuja..

Speaker of the House Rt.Hon.Tajedeeen Abbas said that the House is committed to making laws that will unlock the potential in the Nigerian youths to enable them to contribute to the nation’s development..

Represented by Hon Joseph Abejide (Kogi, ADC) the speaker said that the tax reform bills are going to affect the youths in many ways because they are mostly in the micro, small and medium scale enterprises in the country.

Also in a remark, the Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala said that the tax reform bills need to look into macro-economic indicators of the economy such as personal income tax and others.

He pointed out that the dialogue is for the youths to engage with members of parliament on the new reform tax bill.

The lawmaker also stated that the tax reform bill should put into consideration issues like education, investment, innovation and small, medium and micro-enterprises SMEs in the country.

Some other stakeholders including the National President Legislative Mentorship Initiative LMI Mr Abubakar Tijani Garba and the Executive Director Centre for African Econometrics and Research Dr Segun Adebayo also canvase the need for a reversal of Valued Added Tax VAT from 5% to 7.5% and 15% in the tax reform bills.

