March 4, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Service of Songs for late Aniema Nancy Greg- Uanseru (Nee Obot) age 56 held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0116

L-r… Husband of the late Aniema, President GCA Energy Limited  Mr Greg Uanseru; Labour Party Presidential Candidate in 2023 Election, Mr. Peter Obi;  Mrs Ukalechi Agbim and Engr Nnamdi Agbim, during the Service of Songs for late  Aniema Nancy Greg- Uanseru (Nee Obot) Age 56 held at the Balmoral Convention Centre Sheraton hotel Ikeja Lagos on 27/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R…  Mr. Michael  Gerg- Uanseru  (son)   Oil magnate , President GCA Energy Limited , Mr Greg Uanseru (widower ) Miss Michelle Gerg- Uanseru (daughter) ; Greg Uanseru Jnr.

L-r …Mrs Pamela Shodipo (junior Sister to the disease); Mr. Greg Uanseru (widower) and Greg Uanseru Jnr.

L-r …Husband of the late Aniema, Oil magnate President GCA Energy Limited  Mr Greg Uanseru; with Princess Abah Falawiyo.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo with other ministers of God.

L-r… Nigerian technocrat, businessman and politician, Timi Alaibe; former governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo and   Chairman/CEO Skymit Motors Limited Tayo Ayeni.

L-r…Chairman of Nestoil Limited Chief (Dr) Ernest  Azudialu-Obiejesi; Businessman and Oil Magnate  Sholaye Jeremi; Nigerian technocrat, businessman and politician, Timi Alaibe.

Managing Director/CEO  Fidelity Bank PLC.  Dr, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe .with other guests during the Service of Songs.

L-r… Nigerian technocrat, businessman and politician, Timi Alaibe; Business Man, Akpovi Oyo; A consummate businessman and entrepreneur, Dr. Sam Iwuajoku.

L-r…Former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment). Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo; Olori Atuwatse III, wife to His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, wife, Olu of Warri; Senator Daisy Danjuma.

L-r …Business Man, Akpovi Oyo; Nigerian economist,  banker and philanthropist. Tony Elumelu;  Chairman Lee Engineering Group, Chief  Leemon  Ikpea and others.

L-r… Nigerian businessman and Managing Director of Yinka Folawiyo Group, Tunde Folawiyo;  with Chairman of  Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

L-r… Politician and businessman, Chibuke Jonas with Chairman, Safron Hotel; Bayo Fatusin.

From Left … Former executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Babatunde Fowler with other guests.

L-r…Former General Manager Zenith Bank Plc, Bukky Latunji; Mr. Jide Agbabiaka and others.

R-l …Labour Party Presidential Candidate in 2023 Election, Mr. Peter Obi   with the Children of, Gerg- Uanseru .

Wife of former Chief of the Naval Staff, Mrs Vivian Ezeoba, with other guests at the service of songs.

Cross Section of the guest at the Service of Songs.

Business Man, Chief Charles Ahize with other guests.

R-l …Mr. Tolu  Shodipo, Mrs. Pamela Shodipo and other guests, during the Service of Songs for late   Aniema Nancy Greg- Uanseru (Nee Obot) Age 56 held at the Balmoral Convention Centre Sheraton Hotel Ikeja Lagos on 27/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

