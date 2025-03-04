Service of Songs for late Aniema Nancy Greg- Uanseru (Nee Obot) age 56 held in Lagos

L-r… Husband of the late Aniema, President GCA Energy Limited Mr Greg Uanseru; Labour Party Presidential Candidate in 2023 Election, Mr. Peter Obi; Mrs Ukalechi Agbim and Engr Nnamdi Agbim, during the Service of Songs for late Aniema Nancy Greg- Uanseru (Nee Obot) Age 56 held at the Balmoral Convention Centre Sheraton hotel Ikeja Lagos on 27/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R… Mr. Michael Gerg- Uanseru (son) Oil magnate , President GCA Energy Limited , Mr Greg Uanseru (widower ) Miss Michelle Gerg- Uanseru (daughter) ; Greg Uanseru Jnr.

L-r …Mrs Pamela Shodipo (junior Sister to the disease); Mr. Greg Uanseru (widower) and Greg Uanseru Jnr.

L-r …Husband of the late Aniema, Oil magnate President GCA Energy Limited Mr Greg Uanseru; with Princess Abah Falawiyo.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo with other ministers of God.

L-r… Nigerian technocrat, businessman and politician, Timi Alaibe; former governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo and Chairman/CEO Skymit Motors Limited Tayo Ayeni.

L-r…Chairman of Nestoil Limited Chief (Dr) Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi; Businessman and Oil Magnate Sholaye Jeremi; Nigerian technocrat, businessman and politician, Timi Alaibe.

Managing Director/CEO Fidelity Bank PLC. Dr, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe .with other guests during the Service of Songs.

L-r… Nigerian technocrat, businessman and politician, Timi Alaibe; Business Man, Akpovi Oyo; A consummate businessman and entrepreneur, Dr. Sam Iwuajoku.

L-r…Former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment). Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo; Olori Atuwatse III, wife to His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, wife, Olu of Warri; Senator Daisy Danjuma.

L-r …Business Man, Akpovi Oyo; Nigerian economist, banker and philanthropist. Tony Elumelu; Chairman Lee Engineering Group, Chief Leemon Ikpea and others.

L-r… Nigerian businessman and Managing Director of Yinka Folawiyo Group, Tunde Folawiyo; with Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

L-r… Politician and businessman, Chibuke Jonas with Chairman, Safron Hotel; Bayo Fatusin.

From Left … Former executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Babatunde Fowler with other guests.

L-r…Former General Manager Zenith Bank Plc, Bukky Latunji; Mr. Jide Agbabiaka and others.

R-l …Labour Party Presidential Candidate in 2023 Election, Mr. Peter Obi with the Children of, Gerg- Uanseru .

Wife of former Chief of the Naval Staff, Mrs Vivian Ezeoba, with other guests at the service of songs.

Cross Section of the guest at the Service of Songs.

Business Man, Chief Charles Ahize with other guests.

R-l …Mr. Tolu Shodipo, Mrs. Pamela Shodipo and other guests, during the Service of Songs for late Aniema Nancy Greg- Uanseru (Nee Obot) Age 56 held at the Balmoral Convention Centre Sheraton Hotel Ikeja Lagos on 27/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

