Sanwo-Olu unveils new initiative to combat malaria in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday said he has unveiled a new initiative to combat the malaria scourge in the State, noting that the disease robs individuals, families and communities of productivity, and drains household incomes.

Sanwo-Olu stated that for many households in Lagos, especially those with modest incomes, malaria treatment can consume up to 3 per cent of monthly earnings.

Speaking at the launch of the Malaria Pre-Elimination and Digitization Programme in Lagos State on Tuesday, the governor said: “This financial strain often forces families to make heartbreaking choices between healthcare and other basic needs like food or education. The economic impact extends beyond households—businesses suffer from absenteeism, schools record lower attendance rates among children, and our healthcare system bears the weight of preventable cases.

“But today, we are here to change this narrative. The eradication of malaria is not just a health goal; it is an economic imperative. According to a report by Malaria No More UK, Nigeria could benefit from a GDP increase of nearly $34 billion by 2030. This is a staggering figure that underscores the urgent need for action.

“Imagine what Lagos could achieve if we reclaimed the billions lost annually to this disease. Imagine the possibilities for families who no longer have to choose between survival and opportunity. Imagine a Lagos where every child can attend school uninterrupted by illness and every adult can contribute fully to our economy.

“This programme represents hope—a hope rooted in innovation, collaboration, and determination. By leveraging digital tools, we will ensure that every malaria case is tracked in real time.”

Sanwo-Olu stated that by strengthening partnerships with the private sector, the state will expand access to quality care.

“By empowering communities with knowledge and resources, we will build a culture of prevention that leaves no one behind.”

The governor further said that the benefits of eradicating malaria go far beyond health because a malaria-free Lagos will mean increased productivity as healthy citizens are productive citizens who can work, innovate, and drive economic growth.

“Improved education outcomes: Children free from malaria can attend school consistently and perform better academically. Reduced healthcare costs: Families will save money on treatment while our healthcare system can focus on other pressing needs. Enhanced quality of life: A future where no family loses a loved one to malaria is a future worth fighting for.

“This vision is ambitious but achievable. It requires all of us—government agencies, healthcare providers, community leaders, development partners, and residents—to work together with unwavering resolve. Success will not come overnight, but with sustained effort and collective action, we will prevail.”

Sanwo-Olu commended the partners—the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank, the National Malaria Elimination Program (NMEP), community pharmacies, private hospitals, and many others, for their invaluable support in making this initiative possible.

In his address at the launch of the Malaria Pre-Elimination and Digitization Programme in Lagos State on Tuesday, Abayomi emphasised that the programme is a crucial step towards reducing malaria prevalence to below one per cen marking a significant leap towards disease eradication in Lagos.

“Lagos is already leading the way with a malaria prevalence of under 3%, far below the national average. With this initiative, we are taking decisive steps to eliminate malaria altogether and ensure that every fever is properly diagnosed and treated using a scientific and digitalized approach,” Prof. Abayomi stated.

He stated that the economic toll of malaria, which results in absenteeism from work and school, decreased productivity, and increased household healthcare costs.

“Malaria is not just a health issue; it is a social and economic problem. The cost of treating malaria, combined with the indirect costs of lost productivity, runs into billions of naira annually. A malaria-free Lagos is a stronger, more prosperous Lagos,” he added.

Abayomi disclosed that a key pillar of the Pathway to Malaria Pre-Elimination and Digitization Program is the integration of digital health solutions to optimize malaria surveillance and case management.

He noted that through a collaboration with Maisha Meds, a digital health platform, Lagos will deploy real-time electronic malaria reporting systems across public and private health facilities, ensuring swift and accurate data collection.

While adding that the initiative will also facilitate the use of digital diagnostic tools to improve accuracy in malaria testing, the Commissioner disclosed that many patients in Lagos receive anti-malarial treatment without proper testing, leading to misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment.

“The new programme mandates compulsory rapid diagnostic testing (RDTs) before any malaria treatment is administered. This initiative will ensure that only confirmed malaria cases receive anti-malarial treatment. It will also reduce the misuse of antibiotics, which is a major driver of drug resistance,” Abayomi noted.

Given that a significant portion of malaria cases in Lagos are treated outside government hospitals, the Commissioner stated that the Pathway to Malaria Pre-Elimination and Digitization Program will integrate community pharmacies, patent medicine vendors, and private hospitals into the state’s malaria control network.

He added the Lagos State Government is working closely with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and the National Malaria Elimination Programm (NMEP) to standardize treatment protocols across all healthcare providers.

“This means that, whether a patient seeks treatment at a public hospital, private clinic, or neighborhood pharmacy, they will receive the same high-quality malaria diagnosis and treatment based on the state’s guidelines,” he said.

The commissioner noted that a major behavioral shift that this program aims to achieve is changing public perception of fever and malaria diagnosis.

He explained that many Lagos residents self-diagnose malaria and purchase anti-malarial drugs without testing. He stressed that moving forward, every fever must be properly diagnosed before treatment.

“Not every fever is malaria. In fact, many fevers are caused by bacterial or viral infections that require different treatments. With this initiative, we are discouraging self-medication and encouraging Lagosians to get tested before taking any medication,” he emphasized.

Abayomi disclosed that the program is integrating malaria care into Lagos State’s health insurance scheme, Ilera Eko, to ensure affordability and accessibility of malaria treatment. “This means that registered enrollees can receive malaria tests and treatment at little or no cost, reducing the financial burden on families and encouraging prompt healthcare-seeking behaviour”, he said.

The Commissioner emphasised that the overarching goal of the initiative is to reduce malaria prevalence in Lagos to less than 1%, transitioning the state into a malaria pre-elimination phase.

“To achieve this, the government will deploy three major intervention strategies including, scaling up effective case management by ensuring all suspected malaria cases are tested and accurately treated; enhancing disease surveillance through the use of digital tools to track malaria cases in real-time and guide interventions; and community engagement and prevention by educating the public on malaria prevention methods, including the proper use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets and environmental hygiene.”

