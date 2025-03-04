26.7 C
Lagos
March 4, 2025
Trending now

MWUN gives 7-day extension for submission of nomination forms

FEC approves contracts for completion of 4 inherited road projects

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 4, 2025

World Wildlife Day: Experts warn against illegal killing of forest animals for…

Police deny restricting journalists’ movement at Lagos Assembly

BOSG achieved 84% budget performance in 2024 -Commissioner

Edo governorship: Tribunal reserves judgment in PDP, Ighodalo’s petition against Okpebholo

Analyst blame bad state of Nigeria’s economy on gambling, activities of Yahoo…

Bode George slams Jandor as Lagos PDP ex-guber candidate dumps party

IWD: UBA celebrates women with strategic initiatives in March

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Police deny restricting journalists’ movement at Lagos Assembly

by Peter Anayo0105

The Police Command in Lagos State has dismissed reports that its operatives barred journalists from entering the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA).

 

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, denied the claim in a post shared on his X handle, @BenHundeyin, on Monday.

 

Hundeyin was responding to a report published in a national daily with the headline, “Police deny journalists entry into the Lagos State House of Assembly.”

 

He said, “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to debunk news making the rounds that the Police has restricted entry into the Lagos State House of Assembly.

 

“To forestall breakdown of law and order, CP Olohundare Jimoh ordered the proactive deployment of human and operational resources to the House of Assembly.

 

“This is also to ensure water-tight security and prevent miscreants and thugs from causing mayhem.

 

“For clarification, entry is allowed into the Assembly complex for journalists and every other person with genuine business to carry out there, ” the image maker said.

 

According to the spokesperson, part of the measures employed is the diversion of vehicular traffic around the Assembly complex.

 

“This is necessary to ensure firm grip and control over the security architecture.

 

“There is no restriction of movement into the Lagos State House of Assembly. The traffic diversion was proactively implemented to prevent a breakdown of law and order within the Assembly and its surroundings,” he said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

EFCC charges ex-AMCON MD, Arik Air Executives over alleged N76bn fraud

Editor

Marwa, Ajibola, Ighodalo canvass support on war against drug abuse

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Nigeria’s problems caused by leaders ,followers – Obasanjo

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO