Police deny restricting journalists’ movement at Lagos Assembly

The Police Command in Lagos State has dismissed reports that its operatives barred journalists from entering the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA).

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, denied the claim in a post shared on his X handle, @BenHundeyin, on Monday.

Hundeyin was responding to a report published in a national daily with the headline, “Police deny journalists entry into the Lagos State House of Assembly.”

He said, “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to debunk news making the rounds that the Police has restricted entry into the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“To forestall breakdown of law and order, CP Olohundare Jimoh ordered the proactive deployment of human and operational resources to the House of Assembly.

“This is also to ensure water-tight security and prevent miscreants and thugs from causing mayhem.

“For clarification, entry is allowed into the Assembly complex for journalists and every other person with genuine business to carry out there, ” the image maker said.

According to the spokesperson, part of the measures employed is the diversion of vehicular traffic around the Assembly complex.

“This is necessary to ensure firm grip and control over the security architecture.

“There is no restriction of movement into the Lagos State House of Assembly. The traffic diversion was proactively implemented to prevent a breakdown of law and order within the Assembly and its surroundings,” he said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2