March 4, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Maritime

MWUN gives 7-day extension for submission of nomination forms

by Peter Anayo0102

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

 

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), has extended the dateline for the submission of nomination forms by aspirants to various elective positions of the Union by one week.

 

The Head of Media, MWUN, Comrade Kennedy Ikemefuna said in a statement in Lagos that the previous date slated for the submission of forms had elapsed on Monday, March 3, 2025. “However, given the expired time-lag, the Office of the Secretary-General of the Union has directed that all completed nomination forms should be submitted to his office on or before March 10, 2025”, it added.

It would be recalled that lifting of the ban on campaign into elective National Offices was issued by the office of the Secretary-General to all prospective aspirants which declared open/authorized the commencement of campaign activities and also informed the said National Office Seekers of a one-month window (Monday, 3rd February, 2025) to (Monday, 3rd March,2025), to obtain the nomination forms for elective offices, fill as approximate and submit same.

 

