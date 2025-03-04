MacArthur Foundation lauds PRIMORG’s partnership, impact on Nigerians

Dr. Amina Salihu, Deputy Director, MacArthur Foundation, Abuja with Mr. Agbonsuremi Augustine, Executive Director PRIMORG and his team during the visit.

The MacArthur Foundation says effective partnerships with the Progressive Impact Organisation for Community Development (PRIMORG) and others have positively influenced society and significantly enhanced impacts during its over 30 years of operation in Nigeria.

The Foundation’s Deputy Director, Africa Office, Dr Amina Salihu, made the revelation after a tour of PRIMORG’s office in Pyakassa, Lugbe – Abuja

During the visit, Salihu stated that the MacArthur Foundation appreciates PRIMORG’s efficacious use of funds from the Chicago-based organization, which has impacted communities and added value to their over three decades of work in Nigeria.

She extolled PRIMORG for choosing an office location that aligns with its purpose and immediately impacts the underserved nearby community. She noted that for future partnerships, “MacArthur Foundation does not leave their friends behind.”

“To PRIMORG CEO and team, do not thank the MacArthur Foundation; let us thank you because philanthropy is as good as the partner. If you don’t take philanthropic resources and put them to good use, no one will see the value of the MacArthur Foundation.

“People will be asking, you’ve been in Nigeria for the last 30 years, what have you achieved? So, we thank you for making it worthwhile for us. We must thank you for the legacy you are building.

“Your work (PRIMORG) speaks for you; you are interested in community development, making an impact, and thinking about progress. In all honesty, you couldn’t have chosen a better name, and you have also lived it.

“I commend your sense of community work. PRIMORG is not just in the mix, talking about the progressive impact or community development but living it out by the succour you are providing for people in the community where your office is located. Your social interventions in the neighbouring community are laudable. Thank you for impacting your environment.

“Imagine the one person’s life you save now; the outcome is that the person is safer to pursue the future, and that future is the impact because they go on to import ideas and go on to impact more lives – it is like sowing one’s seed that gives you 7 years, and the 7 years give you a 100 years of grains.

“Ahead of future partnerships, the MacArthur Foundation does not forget their friends – the greatest success of the foundation is that they have built roots.

“So thank you, PRIMORG, for the honour of visiting you today, and I look forward to more such opportunities; thank you for all you do for Nigeria,” she stated.

Salihu also used the occasion to call on the government to use taxpayers’ money wisely to provide infrastructure and basic amenities for the people, stressing that citizens providing basic amenities despite paying taxes to the government amounts to exploitation.

“Nigerians are paying tax, they are law-abiding, and they want to know what their taxes are being used for. If you pay taxes and you don’t see what it is used for, it is really an exploitation.”

In response, PRIMORG’s Executive Director, Augustine Okhiria Agbonsuremi, hailed the MacArthur Foundation for its support over the years, which has been instrumental to the impact it is making in communities around the nation.

Agbonsuremi said PRIMORG’s vision to impact communities and the lives of citizens was borne out of anxiousness to give back to society while thanking the MacArthur Foundation for believing in PRIMORG and helping it achieve set goals.

“When we started in 2018, we never expected to go this far with the MacArthur Foundation. When we started, it was like, what can I give back after 35 years in journalism? Then, I came in contact with the foundation’s staff. So, we are grateful for everything we’ve achieved by working together, and we are ready to continue this partnership when you (MacArthur Foundation) decide on a project or area of focus.

“We had a lot of experiences from working with MacArthur Foundation, from coordination and training that we got -in terms of report writing, project focus, Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI),” He stated.

Agbonsuremi thanked Dr. Salihu for visiting the organization’s facilities, which were the product of the MacArthur Foundation’s funding support under the guidance of staff in the Nigerian office.

He disclosed that Sailhu has been of great value to PRIMORG, especially in helping them intervene in issues affecting women and children, gender-balancing advocacies, and underserved communities.

He said: “When we encountered you (Dr. Salihu), you always talked to us about balancing and interventions for underserved communities, especially women and children. We have started to infuse your suggestions into our radio programmes, which have made them better for us, and we appreciate you for this.

