Let’s Act Now, Lagos Authorities: Kunsela road needs attention

As we approach the rainy season, residents and users of Lagos state roads get ready for the familiar situation of flooded roads in different locations within the state.

However, I feel more concerned about the usual flooding in Kunsela Road, Ikate Elegushi, Lekki, during raining seasons due to my daily commute to work. I was triggered after remembering how difficult it is for users ( motorist and pedestrians) to apply the road.

As a pedestrians we found it very difficult to walk through the flooded roads, with water rising above our knees, Sometimes to the waist. We risk being electrocuted by any exposed wire, contracting diseases, and also losing our valuables to the flood.

A few weeks ago, I observed tractors clearing the gutters (drainage) along Kusenla Road. However, it’s very clear that the gutters are not deep enough to accommodate the heavy rainfall, which leads to the road being flooded.

After the exercise sands were heaped by the sides, which I guess will make the road more messy when it starts raining because it will still block the drainage.

What we need is a permanent solution to the problem, not just a temporary fix up, which won’t solve the problem. We deserve safer and easy to access road to carry out our daily routine/jobs.

I am using this medium to beckon on the authorities in charge, The Lagos State Public Work Corporation ( LSPWC) and Eti-Osa Local government council to take immediate action to address this overwhelming problem of flooding along Kunsela Road, located near Chisco Bus-top Lekki.

If the above highlighted issue is addressed, it will improve the road accessibility, reduce damages caused to vehicles, prevent loss of valuables, and most importantly minimize the risks to posed to our lives.

Egungwu Chukwuka Benjamin is a freelance Journalist who writes in from Lagos

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2