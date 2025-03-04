Lagos Assembly crisis: Finally, GAC prevails, Meranda bows out as speaker

.Obasa returns after 49 days

.Amicable resolution victory for democracy, says APC

IBRAHIM QUADRI

With deep sense of emotions and tears, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, reluctantly accepted the resignation of the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda.

The House which has been engulfed in crisis since January 13 when Hon Mudashiru Obasa was removed as the Speaker of the House while he was away in the United States of America.

Upon his return, Obasa said the members failed to follow due process during his removal.

Subsequently, Hon Ageh Sulaimon nominated Meranda as the Deputy Speaker and was seconded by Hon Abiodun Orekoya.

Also, Hon Sanni Okanlawon resigned as the Deputy Chief Whip while Hon Setonji David resigned as the Chief Whip.

In the meantime, Hon David was re-elected as the Deputy Chief after a nomination by Hon Kehinde Joseph. Hon Richard Kasunmu retuned as the Deputy Majority Leader while Hon Adewale Temitope retains the Majority Leader position.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Mojeed Fatai resigned and was elected as the Chief Whip, his former position. Meranda returned as the new Deputy Speaker.

With this development, Meranda served as the Speaker for 49 days before bowing to the supremacy of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Daily Champion reports that there was a strategic meeting of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC with members of the House on Sunday.

It was gathered that after the marathon meeting led by former Osun and Ogun Governors, Bisi Akande and Olusegun Osoba respectively, Obasa had to beg for his return and promised to turn a new life.

During plenary, the lawmakers took turns to eulogize the good qualities Meranda possessed. They hailed her leadership style within the short time she led.

Many of the lawmakers, while making comments, could not hide their emotions as they broke down in tears to show displeasure over Meranda’s resignation.

Moving the motion Under Matters of Public Importance, Hon Aro Moshood said, “Today, I stand in the House with a deep respect for the leadership of Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda. I want to appreciate your leadership style since you have started piloting the affairs of the House.

“Madman Speaker, under your leadership, we have witnessed a new focus, presiding with passion. You have been a source of inspiration to us. Thank you, may God bless you.”

Earlier before the plenary, members converged at the Assembly park for hours including Meranda and Obasa, probably to iron out grey areas before commencement of the day’s proceeding.

In her resignation, Meranda said the decision to bow out was borne out of party supremacy, noting she resigned to save the legislative institution.

Meranda said, “My gallant colleagues, this is a notice of my resignation as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.”

While thanking members of the House and staff, she said, “I cherish the solidarity freely given to me. I am sincerely grateful to you.

“I will continue to serve the people of Apapa constituency I and the good people of Lagos State.

“Occasionally, we are confronted with conflicting challenges in life but that does not mean we will bring down the legislative House.

“I didn’t arrive at this decision lightly, careful consideration was done,” noting party supremacy reigns supreme.

On his part, Obasa promised to carry everyone of his colleagues along, saying “I want to thank you for your staunch belief in our party. I must single out the Deputy Speaker who has been very supportive and I assure you to work with everyone.”

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the State said the amicable resolution of the crisis rocking the Assembly was a victory for democracy.

The State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Oluseye Oladejo said the party has refrained from interfering the crisis to allow members to sort it out.

He said, “We wish to congratulate the good people of Lagos State, most especially members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, the leadership and general members of APC for finding an amicable solution to the rift within the House of Assembly.

“The crux of the disagreement which has been mainly to draw the attention of the general public and the party to intractable internal issues stretched the well tested and trusted internal conflict resolution mechanism of the party.

“As a truly Democratic Party, we refrained from needless interference in the affair of the legislature whose independence we hold in high esteem.

“However, the house deferred to the party when the conflict festered and defied all suggestions for settlement.

“We want to put it on record that the members of the house officially briefed the party about the ontoward development and requested wise counsel from the party just a few days ago.

“The party met with all the members and proffered practical solutions which were sacrificial, stabilizing and in the best interest of the state.”

He added, “You may wish to note that our role remained basically advisory and could only be binding if upheld in the hallowed chamber of the House of Assembly.

“We commend all the members for jettisoning personal interests in favor of our collective over all goals and aspirations. There’s no doubt that lessons have been learnt from the past incident and the house has been reunited and strengthened by renewed commitment and vigour to serve the state better.

“Overall, it is victory for democracy and underscored the sophistication of Lagos politics which is heads and shoulders above common standards.

“By this token, it’s clear that the opposition rejoiced too early over a storm in a tea cup and will hopefully put their propaganda machinery in check.”

