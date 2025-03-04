IWD: UBA celebrates women with strategic initiatives in March

.Women to enjoy discount offerings on cards, loans –Alawuba

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to commemorate this year’s edition of International Women’s Day with a series of strategic initiatives aimed at celebrating and empowering its womenfolk, who remain an integral part of the business.

As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering gender equality and financial inclusion, the bank has designed some impactful programmes that will address key health, social, and economic challenges while offering tailored financial solutions to support women’s growth and successes.

With the theme: ‘Accelerate Action for Her Progress’, UBA will organise a diverse range of activities in the month of March, including a Webinar Series, Trivia Challenges, Business Series Live Event, Discount Offerings on Cards and Loans, and a CSR initiative providing care kits to secondary school children.

These activities and events underscore the bank’s dedication towards ensuring that women across the African continent and beyond, have access to financial resources, knowledge, and opportunities to help them thrive in their personal and professional lives.

The Webinar Series which will be held around Health & Social Issues is an informative session featuring expert speakers who will be addressing critical topics affecting women’s health and well-being.

There will also be the Business Series Live Event, which is a specially curated event that will bring together successful female entrepreneurs, business leaders, and financial experts who will share and provide insights on business growth and financial management to encourage up and coming business owners.

The bank will also feature a Daily Trivia Challenge which is a fun and engaging activity to educate and reward participants on topics relating to women’s empowerment and financial literacy.

Not leaving out the growing women, the bank, through the UBA Foundation, will distribute Care Kits for Secondary School Children, aimed to cater for the growing female, and reinforcing UBA’s dedication to nurturing the next generation of women leaders.

Speaking ahead of the line-up of activities planned to mark this year’s IWD, UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, explained that the plethora of initiatives is in line with UBA’s mission as the bank of choice for women in retail and business.

He noted that the bank will also be leveraging the IWD to promote its targeted financial products, including low-interest loans tailored to female entrepreneurs and business owners.

He said “At UBA, we recognise the invaluable contributions of women in driving economic growth and societal transformation. Our initiatives for IWD 2025 are a testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting and empowering women across Africa and beyond.

“Through targeted financial products, knowledge-sharing sessions, and strategic partnerships, the bank remains dedicated to fostering an enabling environment where women can thrive in both business and personal finance. By amplifying these offerings, we aim to increase the acquisition and retention of female customers, ensuring they have access to all the financial resources needed to thrive,” Alawuba stated.

UBA continues to champion inclusivity and innovation, ensuring that women have access to the necessary tools and opportunities to succeed in today’s dynamic economic landscape.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

