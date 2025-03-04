March 4, 2025
Trending now

Funeral Service of Mrs Aniema Nancy Gerg-Uanseru held in Lagos

Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu , others at Art Exhibition held at Nat’l…

Akpoti-Uduaghan: Law firm disowns letter trending on social media

Tinubu, Kalu, others throw weight behind bill on reserved seats for Women…

Sanwo-Olu unveils new initiative to combat malaria in Lagos

EFCC arraigns six Kwara SUBEB officials for alleged N96m fraud

Gov Mbah inaugurates Local Govt Service Commission, harps on inclusive development

Service of Songs for late Aniema Nancy Greg- Uanseru (Nee Obot) age…

Sen. Neda Imasuen, briefs Journalist on State of the Nation in Abuja

MacArthur Foundation lauds PRIMORG’s partnership, impact on Nigerians

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Funeral Service of Mrs Aniema Nancy Gerg-Uanseru held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo062

R-L.. Mr.  Michael  Gerg- Uanseru  (son) President GCA Energy Limited, Mr Greg Uanseru (husband) Miss Michelle Gerg- Uanseru (daughter);  Mrs Pamela Shodipo (sister) Mr. Tolu Shodipo, during the Funeral Service of   Mrs. Aniema Nancy Gerg-Uanseru,h eld at Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)  GRA Ikeja Lagos on 28/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Former Governor of  Delta State. James Ibori; (left)   Governor, of Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun his wife First lady of the State Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun (middle).

L-r … Chairman of Nepal Oil and Gas Limited, Elder Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma;  Kenneth Ken-Worgu; Former Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr . Dakuku Peterside.

Husband of the late Aniema, President GCA Energy Limited  Mr Greg Uanseru; (middle) with other Members of the family.

R-L… Nigerian lawyer, investor and business magnate. Olatunde Ayeni; Nigerian technocrat, businessman and politician, Timi Alaibe.

L-R… Former president of the Institute of Directors Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Akeju, Wife Mrs. F. B.Akeju and others.

L-R…  Kenneth Ken-Worgu;  Chairman of Nepal Oil and Gas Limited, Elder Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma; Business Man Henry  Okolie –Aboh and a guest.

Former Director General ,NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside; Former (CIBN) president  Ken Opra and others.

From 3rd left …Former Director General, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside;  Former Governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha; Managing Director/CEO of Veritas Kapital Assurance, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche and others.

Old Student of  Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls’ Secondary School, Yaba,  giving the Last respect to one of their Member, during the Funeral Service of   Mrs. Aniema Nancy Gerg-Uanseru, held at Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)  GRA Ikeja Lagos on 28/2/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 7, 2025

Editor

Fidelity Bank Plc, customer appreciation party, winning together held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

 House of Reps Committee on Science and Engineering, committee budget defence held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO