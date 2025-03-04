Funeral Service of Mrs Aniema Nancy Gerg-Uanseru held in Lagos

R-L.. Mr. Michael Gerg- Uanseru (son) President GCA Energy Limited, Mr Greg Uanseru (husband) Miss Michelle Gerg- Uanseru (daughter); Mrs Pamela Shodipo (sister) Mr. Tolu Shodipo, during the Funeral Service of Mrs. Aniema Nancy Gerg-Uanseru,h eld at Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) GRA Ikeja Lagos on 28/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Former Governor of Delta State. James Ibori; (left) Governor, of Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun his wife First lady of the State Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun (middle).

L-r … Chairman of Nepal Oil and Gas Limited, Elder Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma; Kenneth Ken-Worgu; Former Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr . Dakuku Peterside.

Husband of the late Aniema, President GCA Energy Limited Mr Greg Uanseru; (middle) with other Members of the family.

R-L… Nigerian lawyer, investor and business magnate. Olatunde Ayeni; Nigerian technocrat, businessman and politician, Timi Alaibe.

L-R… Former president of the Institute of Directors Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Akeju, Wife Mrs. F. B.Akeju and others.

L-R… Kenneth Ken-Worgu; Chairman of Nepal Oil and Gas Limited, Elder Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma; Business Man Henry Okolie –Aboh and a guest.

Former Director General ,NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside; Former (CIBN) president Ken Opra and others.

From 3rd left …Former Director General, NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside; Former Governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha; Managing Director/CEO of Veritas Kapital Assurance, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche and others.

Old Student of Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls’ Secondary School, Yaba, giving the Last respect to one of their Member, during the Funeral Service of Mrs. Aniema Nancy Gerg-Uanseru, held at Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) GRA Ikeja Lagos on 28/2/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

