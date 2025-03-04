Fubara: I’m ready to die defending Rivers’ interest

.Says people should take their destines in their hands

. Optimistic of final victory despite defeat at Supreme Court

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has said that he will not hesitate to pay the supreme price in the face of the political crisis rocking the state for over a year.

This is just as the Governor, despite the Supreme Court judgments of Friday, February 28, 2025, against the Rivers State Government, the Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, expressed optimism of coming out victorious at the end of the day in the political crisis plaguing the state.

Governor Fubara who declared that he is not afraid of any fight to oust him from office by any means, said he is ready to lead Rivers people in the fight against enemies of the state.

He said despite the unceasing antagonism against his administration, the course of governance is irreversible, and victory is assured for the State.

The Governor, who spoke while inaugurating the Rivers State Government House Staff Quarters, reconstructed by his administration in Port Harcourt on Monday, noted how the news of the judgment of the Supreme Court dampened the spirit of most Rivers people but charged them to brace up, assuring what is ahead is more than what just passed.

He noted that as humans, they may have felt disturbed by the Apex Court’s pronouncements, but advised them to realise that God, who has their back, will accomplish His purpose.

He said, “Our back is not on anybody; it is on God. I want to thank you for your support, and assure you that, if there is one person on this planet Earth that will continue to stand by you, I will be that person.

“I assure you that I will lead you with honour, I will lead you with respect, and I will lead you with integrity, knowing that when I leave here, I would have questions to answer, if I am called upon 20 – 30 years from today. I want to be proud to defend my position. So, I thank you and assure you that I will not disappoint you.”

The Governor however, emphasised that no matter how much the adversaries have tried to fool the State, the time has fully come for Rivers people to take their destinies in their hands.

He clarified that he has never subscribed to violence or asked people to indulge in lawless acts, and warned that his administration would not look away when haters of the State struggle to unlease violence in the State.

He said, “No matter how we’ve been fooled in this State, it has gotten to a point when the people have to decide to take their destinies into their hands.

“Inasmuch as I don’t subscribe to violence when the time comes for us to take a decision, I will lead the course for that decision. Let me say it again: I am not scared of anything, the worst that will happen is for me to leave the office. Am I leaving the earth? Is it going to stop me from existing?

“So, I am not even bothered about that. But the right thing must be done and must be said when the opportunity is given to us. Let me thank everyone, more especially our youths. Be strong, don’t be perturbed. I assure you, at the right time, you will hear from us.”

But, Governor Fubara noted that his strength is in the supreme God and all Rivers people who love the State, and are interested in its progress and peace, counselling them to know that there is honour and glory in fighting gallantly, being on the side of truth.

Governor Fubara pointed attention to the Holy Scripture, quoting Philippians 3 verse 18-19, which said: “For as I have often told you before, and now, I tell you again, even with tears, many live as enemies of the cross of Christ. Their destiny is destruction, and their god is in their stomach, and their glory is in their shame, their mind is set on earthly things only.”

The Governor stated: “Just like the word said, we are not after our stomach, we are after the joy of our people, that at the end of the day, what will count for us is the lives that we have touched genuinely, the legacy we leave that will speak for us, that will open doors for our children, the generations yet unborn.

“Knowing that and having that in mind, spurs us, it forces me, as a person, to stand on the side of right, to do good, to stand on the side of truth that even if anybody calls me tomorrow, I should be bold to defend my actions.”

Commenting on the project, Governor Fubara expressed delight that his administration was foresighted to have conceived the project, executed it, and, by the special grace of God, is dedicating it to the glory of God for use by the workers.

Governor Fubara stated that what has been achieved: the staff quarters and other projects lined up for inauguration, as proof against what has been said in some quarters, that there is good governance on course in the State.

He said, “Here is a legitimate, purpose-driven governance in Rivers State, and we are here to display, genuinely, not because of our own selfish interest, one of those things that this government has done to show that we appreciate, understand the need, and must continue to do what is right for our people.

“When we came on board, this building was a dilapidated building, completely unhabitable. We felt we must add value, which is the basis of our governance, to what we met, and we decided that, look, our staff can’t be living in uncomfortable place, they can’t live like animals while I live in big comfortable place.

“How would I get efficiency from my workers if they are not happy, and the government decided to embark on this project? I am happy that the contractor delivered it within the time limit.”

Governor Fubara thanked the elders of the State who have continued to provide support and stand with his administration, and assured them that he will not disappoint their expectation of providing good governance to the State.

In his address, Chief of Staff, Government House, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie thanked the Governor for embarking on the reconstruction of the project, and for tastefully furnishing the facility to make living comfortable for workers.

Providing the project description, Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr Chukwuma Ndudi Augustine, said the project was awarded on June 6, 2024 to Monier Construction Company (MCC), and today, staff of government will have a more comfortable accommodation that will impact positively on their productivity.

He stated: “The Government House Staff Quarters has 6 numbers of two bedroom, 11 numbers of one bedroom, 11 numbers of Boys Quarters. Hostel A has 32 bed spaces, Hostel B has 30 bed spaces. There is canteen, cafeteria, gymnasium – fitness centre where staff will be exercising themselves, mini basketball court, a soundproof power generating plant, water tank. The contract is completed, and contract sum is fully paid.”

