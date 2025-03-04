26.7 C
Lagos
March 4, 2025
Trending now

MWUN gives 7-day extension for submission of nomination forms

FEC approves contracts for completion of 4 inherited road projects

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 4, 2025

World Wildlife Day: Experts warn against illegal killing of forest animals for…

Police deny restricting journalists’ movement at Lagos Assembly

BOSG achieved 84% budget performance in 2024 -Commissioner

Edo governorship: Tribunal reserves judgment in PDP, Ighodalo’s petition against Okpebholo

Analyst blame bad state of Nigeria’s economy on gambling, activities of Yahoo…

Bode George slams Jandor as Lagos PDP ex-guber candidate dumps party

IWD: UBA celebrates women with strategic initiatives in March

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

FEC approves contracts for completion of 4 inherited road projects

by Peter Anayo0117

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its third meeting of the year on Monday, approved the completion of four road projects inherited from the previous administration, after a rigorous review.

Chief David Umahi, Minister of Works, said this while addressing State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting.

He said the first approval by FEC was the award of contract for the dualisation of Odupani-Itu-Idedem Item in Ikot Ekepene road in Cross River and Akwa Ibom at a total cost of N55 billion in favour of Decon Construction Nigeria limited.

“The next one is the approval for the award of contract for the dualisation of Ibadan-Ilorin road section two, which is in Ogbomosho in Oyo State.

“It’s N147 billion in favour of GRVe to be constructed on re-enforced concrete pavement.

“We also have another one approval for the completion of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano roads, this time is section two, that’s 82 kilometers by two, that is 164 kilometers, awarded for N507 billion.

“The last one is the construction of a flyover at Abakpa bordering 82 division Enugu. A flyover is to be constructed to relieve traffic jam there.

“The contractor is CCECC and the amount is N24 billion,” said the Minister.

The Minister added that infoWest Nigeria Ltd., the contractor handling Section One and three of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano section, competitively won the session two.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Shehu Sani raises fresh alarm over alleged presence of French troops in Nigeria

Peter Anayo

Lagos impounds 125 commercial vehicles, 48 cars over illegal parking, traffic obstruction

Peter Anayo

Oil cabals want to cripple Dangote Refinery same way they crippled govt refineries – Pastor Adeboye

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO