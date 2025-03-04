FEC approves contracts for completion of 4 inherited road projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its third meeting of the year on Monday, approved the completion of four road projects inherited from the previous administration, after a rigorous review.

Chief David Umahi, Minister of Works, said this while addressing State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting.

He said the first approval by FEC was the award of contract for the dualisation of Odupani-Itu-Idedem Item in Ikot Ekepene road in Cross River and Akwa Ibom at a total cost of N55 billion in favour of Decon Construction Nigeria limited.

“The next one is the approval for the award of contract for the dualisation of Ibadan-Ilorin road section two, which is in Ogbomosho in Oyo State.

“It’s N147 billion in favour of GRVe to be constructed on re-enforced concrete pavement.

“We also have another one approval for the completion of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano roads, this time is section two, that’s 82 kilometers by two, that is 164 kilometers, awarded for N507 billion.

“The last one is the construction of a flyover at Abakpa bordering 82 division Enugu. A flyover is to be constructed to relieve traffic jam there.

“The contractor is CCECC and the amount is N24 billion,” said the Minister.

The Minister added that infoWest Nigeria Ltd., the contractor handling Section One and three of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano section, competitively won the session two.

