BOSG achieved 84% budget performance in 2024 -Commissioner

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Borno state commissioner for Budget and planning, Hon. Babagana Mallumbe has said the state government has achieved 84 percent budget performance and implementation in the year 2024..

Addressing journalists at the 2025 Approved Budget Press Briefing held at the Conference Hall, Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri on Monday, Hon. Babagana Mallumbe said ” this hight was achieved due to the introduction of technology and other measures of budget process and implementation ”

” The introduction of the automated software has resulted to efficient and effective implementation of budget, tracking process and inplimention which has greatly assisted in blocking linkages. We are committed to ensuring proper utilization of public resources”, the commissioner added..

Hon Mallumbe said ” ” the approved 2025 Budget tagged ” Budget of Recovery and Continuity is a testament to the government’s commitment to good governance and transparency. We gathered here to provide overview of the 2024 budget implementation and discuss how best to implement 2025 budget”.

The commissioner said despite insurgency and the recent flood that affected the state, Borno budget implementation stood at N403, billion budget implementation against a total of 419 total budget.

” The 2025 budget which initially stood at N538 was jacked up to N621billion.

I assure you that the performance will surpass that of 2024 which stood at 84 percent “, he said.

He therefore, called on Director of Finance and accounting officers of the ministries Departments and Agencies to strictly adhere to their budgetary provisions and warned that anything outside the budget will not be entertained.

He also assured that the software application introduced is safe and secured., stressing that the use of the technology will greatly block leakages.

He said that despite the achievement, Borno state is one of least indebted states in the country in terms of debt profile, adding that the state is up to date in the resettlement of its debt.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Bukar Tijjani said in the year 2923 the state government achieved 75 percent budget implementation and 2024, 84 percent and hope to achieve over 90 percent implementation in 2025.

” Despite the insecurity and the recent flood,, Borno state government budget performance is better than many states in areas of health, education, infrastructure, rebuilding public buildings, manpower development and resettlement of IDP among others”, he added.

In his welcome address, the permanent Secretary ministry of Budget and planing, Mr. Peter Solomon said ” this gathering is to discuss better ways of implementing the 2025 budget as a policy guidelines of government projects and policies.

” This briefing gives us the opportunity to know and track government policies and projects inline with 25 years development plan,10 year strategic plan and 10 pact agenda.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2