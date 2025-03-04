Bode George slams Jandor as Lagos PDP ex-guber candidate dumps party

.’It’s good riddance to bad rubbish’

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate in 2023, Dr Olajide Adediran popularly referred to as Jandor and his teeming supporters have declared to join a new political party.

Adediran made the declaration on Monday during a press conference which was attended by his supporters across the twenty local government areas of the State at Liberty Place, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, the decision to leave the party was borne out of some leaders of the Lagos PDP including the former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George who allegedly worked against the party in the 2023 elections.

Adediran said, “I stand before you today with a heavy heart but a clear conscience. We have dedicated ourselves to the ideals of democracy, good governance, and the pursuit of a better Lagos.

“However, it has become evident that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, both at the state and national levels, has failed to uphold these principles. The persistent anti-party activities, internal sabotage, and lack of discipline within the party have severely undermined our collective efforts and made it impossible for genuine progress to be achieved.

“As the governorship candidate in the 2023 election, we ran a campaign based on transformation, development, and the desire for positive change but unfortunately, the internal betrayals and lack of commitment from the party leadership hindered our chances and left many of our supporters bewildered and disillusioned.

“Today is 15 days to exactly 2 years that I contested for the office of the Governor of Lagos State. During that electioneering process, we enjoyed passionate and unwavering support from party loyalists, especially at the grassroots, however, some leaders within the party saw our candidacy as a threat to their daily bread.

“We were attacked six different times during the campaign but neither the State Chairman of the party nor any leader as such issued a statement condemning such attacks. A few days to the election, the supposed leader of the party in Lagos State, Chief Olabode George, who had earlier publicly campaigned against the presidential candidate of the PDP, openly declared support for the gubernatorial candidate of another party in a press conference and also advised Lagosians not to vote for the party he claimed to be leading as a member of the Board of Trustees.

“Also, on the eve of the election, the State Chairman of the party Mr. Philip Aivoji, issued a false statement on all PDP platforms, speaking to an alliance that never existed, thereby telling all Lagosians that we have withdrawn from the election.

He added, “After the election, we officially complained to the party at the national level believing and expecting that the appropriate sanctions will be applied to all those that committed these anti-party offences in accordance with the provisions of the party constitution, but to our utmost chagrin, the party at the center appointed Chief Olabode George as Vice Chairman of a disciplinary committee! The same man who openly worked against the party during the 2023 election was appointed into the disciplinary committee, what a rude shock. This singular action turned the party into a joke.

“We have waited this long, to see if there will be some sort of respite, but what we see, even at the top is that the same set of leaders that campaigned and worked openly against the party are the ones holding the aces today. How do we trust the same people again in the next election cycle and how do we forgive those who are not sorry for their misdeeds?

“After deep reflection and extensive consultations with my family, political associates, and supporters, we have made the difficult decision to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Our commitment to the people of Lagos remains unwavering. We will continue to advocate for policies and initiatives that will uplift our state, regardless of our political affiliation. Moving forward, we will be engaging with stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to determine the next course of action that best serves the interests of Lagosians.”

While thanking his supporters, he noted, “This is not the end of our journey but the beginning of a new chapter, a transition to the realization of our shared vision and aspiration, one driven by sincerity, progress, and the true essence of service to the people.”

In his reaction to the allegation of working against the interest of the party, Chief Olabode George described him as an infra dignitatem.

He added that those who brought him to the party should be ashamed, saying he is a good riddance to bad rubbish.

Bode George said, “He is an infra dignitatem, I would not give any reply to him. The boy and my children are not his age mates. He came to the party, he didn’t come to the party, that is his problem. He is the one who knows the lies he has been telling about, I am not a member of any Disciplinary Committee, he is just lying about it.

He added, “It is those who brought him that should cover their faces in shame, what he painted him to be is not exactly what he is.

“He is a good riddance to bad rubbish. I don’t know want to reply him, but just to say he is an infra dignitatem. I wish him the best of luck, wherever he takes himself to. He should continue to tell his lies about,” George stated.

