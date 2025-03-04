Analyst blame bad state of Nigeria’s economy on gambling, activities of Yahoo boys

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

An Owerri-based economist and business consultant, Jude Esomugha PhD, has observed that the involvement of the Nigerian youths in the activities of gambling and yahoo, yahoo, has contributed to the downfall of the Nation’s economy.

Speaking to Champion Newspapers in Owerri Imo State Capital, Monday the economic analyst noted that these two economic activities have made most Nigerian able-bodied youth redundant and lazy to engage in meaningful economic ventures.

According to him, ” the trending thing for our youths to is what they call Yahoo business and gambling in the name of bet9ja, pool betting and other forms of illegal jobs”

Dr, Esomugha said these category of youths completely abandoned going to learn specific trades that could turn around the economy as a result of being lazy and not wanting to do anything.

He however called on both the state and federal governments to do the needful to the youths’ hand on deck to make their contribution towards enhancing the economy.

The economist noted that the governments have all that it takes to provide opportunities for the youths to be fully engaged.

He challenged the lawmakers in various legislative houses including members of the National Assemblies to concentrate more on getting legislation that will checkmate or properly regulate the activities of gaming bodies in the state ” Also there should be an enforceable law banning any questionable venture involving youths” he said, pointing out that, ” today, you see under-aged people without any meaningful means of livelihood riding big and expensive cars and also building big houses without anybody questioning the source of their wealth ”

The Analyst insisted that like it is done in advanced countries, the governments or the Assemblies should create a body backed by law to be responsible for monitoring and locating I’ll get wealth for the purpose of confiscating it for the government.

This he believed would help checkmate and reduce ritual killings, kidnapping, armed robberies, and other heinous crimes which would give the youth I’ll get money .

