Akpoti-Uduaghan: Law firm disowns letter trending on social media

A legal firm, Indemnity Partners, has disowned a letter trending on social media purporting to have been issued from the law firm in respect of Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Alema of Warri, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan.

The legal firm insisted that it did not issue the said letter.

‘’We are solicitors for Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan,” the legal firm said in a statement signed by B C Igwilo, SAN.

The statement urged discerning members of the public to ignore it in its entirety.

‘’We categorically distance ourselves from the purported letter and its alleged contents. The letter is inauthentic and of dubious origin’ the statement said.

The law firm therefore warned members of the public to beware of such information and desist from spreading fake news as there could be dire consequencies in so doing.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2