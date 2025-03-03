26.8 C
Unknown gunmen kill businessman in Ondo community

by Peter Anayo0109

DAMISI OJO, Akure

 

There was apprehension in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State over the weekend following the reported murder of a popular building materials merchant, Ismaila Awoyinka, said to have been killed by unknown gunmen.

 

The incident was said to have occurred at his residence, opposite Caring Heart Mega School, Idi mango area in Ore.

 

Sources said he was assassinated the moment he left the mosque after Taraweeh prayer very close to his house, around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday.

 

The deceased it was learnt that after leaving the mosque, he was accosted by some persons dressed in white attire.

 

They were said to have alighted from a motorcycle and hid nearby.

 

Sources said as the deceased was about to enter his house, they laid ambush and shot him dead at close range, with his intestines gushing out.T he deceased  died instantly

 

Many sympathizers were said to have trooped out to his residence upon hearing the news of his sudden death.

 

The Odigbo Local Government Chairman, Hon. Taiwo Adegoroye, expressed shock over the brutal assassination of the  popular businessman in the area.

 

The State Police Command has not yet confirmed the report.

 

However concerned community leaders in the area, who lamented Ismaila’s death , urged the security agencies to intensify efforts in bringing the culprits to book and provide robust security in the community.

 

They also warned against the movement of residents at odd hours especially when it is dark.

 

 

