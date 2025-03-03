Troops arrests 6 oil thieves, seize over 24,000 litres of stolen products

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The 6 Division, Nigerian Army has said that it’s troops have surged the operational tempo against oil thieves in the Niger Delta Region (NDR), arresting six oil thieves and confiscating over 24,000 litres of stolen products.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma in a statement on Sunday said the operations which were conducted from 24 February – 2 March 2025, with other agencies recorded significant successes.

These operations resulted in the destruction of 14 illegal refining sites, arrest of 16 suspected oil thieves and sundry crimes as well as the confiscation of over 24,000 litres of stolen products across the joint operations area.

In Bayelsa State, following credible intelligence, troops destroyed 2 active illegal refining sites around Biseni in Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA). At the site, over 8,000 litres stolen crude, and over 3,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) stocked in sacks were recovered.

Other items recovered by the troops according to the statement includes; one generator, wielding and cutting materials. Similarly, around Adibawa also in Yenagoa LGA, troops deactivated one illegal refining site, beside Oando Wellhead with over 2,000 litres of stolen crude and 800 illegally refined AGO confiscated.

Other seizures were two wheelbarrow and a pumping machine.

Similarly, in Rivers State, a truck with Reg No KBT 220 XB Kano was intercepted at Refinery check point in Okrika LGA. The truck was loaded with 140 sacks of stolen crude, estimated to be over 7,500 litres. However, the driver absconded and abandoned the vehicle on sighting troops.

“At Ekpe – Mgbede general area in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, 3 illegal refining sites were deactivated with over 28 locally made ovens and 3 large empty metal drums handled appropriately.

“Around Buguma in Asari-Toru LGA, one illegal refining site was destroyed with four drum pots and massive tarpaulin used as storage facility destroyed. At Rumukpe in Emohua LGA, troops destroyed one massive drum pot, one drum receiver and ten polythene bags stocked with stolen products.

“While, around the fringes of Imo River, troops conducted clearance operations that led to the deactivation of several illegal refining sites, with 30 drum pots, 16 drum receivers with unspecified quantity of stolen products handled in line with operational exigency.

“In Delta State, around Ugbokodo Community in Warri South LGA, troops impounded 1,500 litres of AGO stored in sacks at a makeshift camp.”

Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma disclosed that the troops also intercepted a black jeep conveying suspected illegally refined AGO.

He said, “following credible intelligence on activities of pipeline vandals, troops mobilised to the scene and arrested four suspected oil thieves at Egwa 2, 18 and 22 Oil Wells in Warri South West LGA.”

In Akwa Ibom State, he said, the troops have scaled up operational activities along the waterways, hinterland and the creeks, denying criminal elements freedom of action in the state.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah has reassured that troops will maintain the operational tempo to thwart all forms of criminality in the hydrocarbon domain.

The GOC further assured that the Division under his watch will continue to emplace proactive measures for seamless exploration activities in the Niger Delta Region.

