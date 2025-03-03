Supreme Court verdict: Fubara orders HLGAs to take over LG administration

Urges Rivers people to remain calm, peaceful

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has ordered the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) to immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The Governor also directed the outgoing local government council chairmen to formally hand over the levers of power to the Heads of Local Government Administration by Monday, March 3, 2025.

Governor Fubara, who gave the directive in a Statewide Broadcast in Government House, Port Harcourt on Sunday evening, in response to the Supreme Court judgment, explained that the measure became imperative as a result of the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system in Nigeria.

He said, “Furthermore, given the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system, I hereby direct the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

“I further direct the outgoing local government chairmen to formally hand over the levers of power to the Heads of Local Government Administration by Monday, 3rd March, 2025.”

The Governor said that although his administration disagrees with the judgments, it is bound to obey the orders made therein by the court as a law-abiding government.

He further said, “we are all aware of the recent Supreme Court judgments and pronouncements regarding aspects of the lingering political disputes in our dear State.

“Although we disagree with the judgments, we are bound to obey the orders made therein as a law-abiding government.

“Since inception, we have conducted the affairs of government within the framework of our Constitution, due process and the rule of law.

“While we are not above mistakes because we are humans, we believe that we have not, as a government, done anything deliberately to trample on the rule of law or the hallowed principles of constitutional governance.

“Accordingly, I have had a meeting with my team of lawyers, and they have assured me that the certified true copy of the judgements may be available to them by Friday, 7th March, 2025.

“I assure you that upon the receipt of certified judgements, we shall study their ramifications and implement them without reservations to move the State forward.”

The Governor regretted that with the pronouncements of the court, the State appears to be back in trying times, but quickly called on the people and residents of the State to remain calm, and peacefully go about their legitimate daily activities while the government continues to do everything in its powers to advance good governance to the citizens.

He said, “Although our dear State seems to be back in trying times, I urge everyone to remain calm and peacefully go about with their legitimate daily activities as we continue to do everything in our power to advance our responsibilities to the citizens.”

