Rivers Assembly gives Gov Fubara 48 hours ultimatum to represent 2025 budget

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The protracted political crisis in Rivers State seems to be having a fresh start following the ruling of the Supreme Court on Friday which recognised Hon. Martin Amaehwule and 26 other lawmakers loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike as authentic members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The Supreme Court also ordered stoppage of payment of federal allocation to Rivers State until the governor represents the budget to the Martin Amaehwule-led Assembly. The court also nullified the October 5th 2024 LGA elections in the state.

Acting by the apex court judgement which mandated them to resume sitting unhindered, the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday gave Governor Siminalayi Fubara a 48 hours ultimatum to re-present the 2025 budget before it.

The ultimatum was part of the resolution of the assembly during its plenary on Monday.

The Assembly in a letter signed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaehwule and addressed to the Governor, said the House amongst other matters deliberated on Judgements of the Supreme Court in Suits numbers- SC/CV/1174/2024 and SC/CV/1105/2024 delivered on Friday 28th day of February, 2025.

The letter also noted that the House would proceed on a 12-week recess from Friday 7th March 2025 but Standing Committees would be expected to continue statutory functions.

Amaehwule hinted that their resolution was geared towards a quick fix to the current financial “quagmire” occasioned by the absence of an Appropriation Law for Rivers State.

The letter reads; “At the 130th Legislative day of the Second Session of the Tenth (10th) Rivers State House of Assembly which held on Monday the 3rd day of March 2025, the House amongst other matters deliberated on Judgements of the Supreme Court in Suits numbers- SC/CN/1174/2024 and Sc/CV/105/2024 delivered on the 28th day of February 2025 and resolved that pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court in Suit no.: SC/cV/1174/2024 for the stoppage of Statutory Federal allocations to the Rivers State Government and halting of spending from the

Consolidated Revenue Fund of Rivers State pending the passage of an Appropriation Bill, you are requested to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the House in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“The House expects you to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill within 48 hours.

“That since the Supreme Court in the judgement delivered in Suit no.: SC/CcV/1105/2024 nullified the purported Rivers State Local Government Elections of 5th October 2024 for non-compliance with the Electoral Act among other reasons, the House would soon commence the process of amending the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018 and the Rivers State independent Electoral Commission Law No. 2 of 2018, so that they can be in tandem with the Electoral Act and pave the way for the commencement of plans for fresh Local Government elections in the State.

“That your attention should be drawn to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended; the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Law, 2023, as well as the Judgement of the Supreme Court in Suit No.: Sc/Cv/343/2024 that prohibits the administration of local Governments by HLGA’s or any other persons other than democratically elected officials.

“Please be informed that our resolutions are geared towards a quick fix to the current financial quagmire occasioned by the absence of an Appropriation Law for Rivers State. We do not want Rivers State people to suffer.

“We, therefore, urge you to act fast and do the needful in the best interest of the good people of Rivers.”