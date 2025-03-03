Public hearing on Tax Reform Bills by members of House of Reps Committee on Finance, Stakeholders held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

L—R … Members House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Hon. Munachim Alozie, Hon. Esosa Iyawe, Chairman House Committee on Finance Hon. James Faleke,and member House Committee on Finance Hon, Peter Aniekwe, during the Public hearing on Tax Reform Bills by members of House of Representatives Committee on Finance, with the Stakeholders held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R … Members House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Hon. Munachim Alozie, Hon. Esosa Iyawe, Chairman House Committee on Finance Hon. James Faleke and member House Committee on Finance Hon, Peter Aniekwe, during the Public hearing on Tax Reform Bills by members of House of Representatives Committee on Finance, with the Stakeholders held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R … Member House of, Representative Committee on Finance Hon. Esosa Iyawe, Chairman House Committee on Finance Hon. James Faleke and member House Committee on Finance Hon. Peter Aniekwe, during the Public hearing on Tax Reform Bills by members of House of Representatives Committee on Finance, with the Stakeholders held at the National Assembly in Abuja PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2