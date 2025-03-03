34.2 C
Education

Ondo absorbs 1,010 new secondary school teachers

by Peter Anayo0147

DAMISI OJO, Akure

 

Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has approved the employment of a total of 1,010  new teachers for secondary schools in the State.

 

The approval came after the completion of the recruitment process by the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) which screened thousands of applicants last year.

 

The list of successful candidates will be made public today and will be displayed at the premises of TESCOM headquarters and zonal offices across the State from tomorrow (Tuesday).

 

The successful candidates are to begin their documentation immediately.

 

The Governor had given an approval for the recruitment of 1000 secondary school and 1000 primary school teachers last year, which signaled the start of the recruitment exercise by TESCOM and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

 

While the final list for the secondary school candidates was approved by the Governor on Friday, that of the primary school candidates is currently undergoing its finishing touches.

 

Governor Aiyedatiwa had expressed concern over teaching staff shortages in public schools, particularly in rural communities. This necessitated his directive that the recruitment must be based on the peculiar needs of the understaffed schools across the State.

 

The recruitment of teachers in both primary and secondary schools is one of the efforts of the Aiyedatiwa administration in revamping the education sector in the State.

 

The Governor had last Friday approved the payment of N633m for the registration of students for the West African Examination Council’s Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

 

Already, the governor had approved the upgrade and conversion of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo to a University of Agriculture and Agribusiness.

 

 

