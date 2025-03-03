NIBIC announces first edition, set to transform Africa’s bunker industry

The Nigeria International Bunker Conference (NIBIC) is set to hold its inaugural edition which will run for three days, from April 7th–9th, 2025 in Lagos, Nigeria.

This insightful conference will bring together local and international stakeholders in the oil, gas and maritime sectors, including business leaders and government officials, to discuss the future of the bunker industry in Nigeria and Africa.

The event is a product of the collaborative effort of All Seasons Energy and Marine Enterprises Limited and Pride Creative Enterprise and Multimedia Limited, with the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS) and the Nigeria Bunker Traders Association (NBTA) as partners, the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) and Nigeria Shipowners’ Association as supporting partners, and the Nigerian Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy as the principal partner of the conference.

According to a press release made available to Daily Champion, announcing the event, the NIBIC aims to elevate Nigeria as the premier bunker hub in Africa.

“NIBIC aims to position Nigeria as the premier bunker hub in Africa, leveraging the country’s strategic location, vast oil and gas reserves, and upcoming infrastructure developments, including the new Dangote refinery and the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries.”

The conference coordinator, Alhaji Abdulkadir Hassan said NIBIC is a platform for stakeholders in the bunker industry to come together and shape the future of the sector.

“We believe that Nigeria has the potential to become a leading bunker hub in Africa and we are committed to making this vision a reality,” Hassan stated.

Chairman of NIBIC, Chief Charles Anyiam-Osigwe, reiterated that the anticipated conference is designed to be a catalyst for change, to drive the growth and development of Nigeria’s bunker industry.

“We invite all stakeholders to join us in this exciting journey,” he said.

The conference will begin with the Basic Bunker Trading Course on April 7, 2025, facilitated by the IBIA. The main conference will take place on April 8–9, 2025, featuring a range of sessions like keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

Topics will include the future of bunkering in Nigeria, regulatory frameworks, infrastructure development, and sustainability in the bunker industry.

For more information about NIBIC, visit wwwnibunkerindustryconference.com; contact

+234 9117420196/+2347040463045; or email—info@nibunkerindustryconference.com. Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #NIBIC2025.

Registration is open via the conference website:https://nibunkerindustryconference.com/

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2