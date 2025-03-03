34.2 C
Nat’l Youth Dialogue on Tax Reform held in Abuja

Budget defence of S’ East Dev. Commission at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Public hearing on Tax Reform Bills by members of House of Reps…

Former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar paid condolence visit to family of late Afenifere…

IPOB dismisses Northern Truck drivers protest as sponsored blackmail

Ondo absorbs 1,010 new secondary school teachers

Dangote to Refund Customers Who Purchase PMS above Advertised Rates from Key…

Lagos Red Cross Society to set up more social enterprises, seeks support

NIBIC announces first edition, set to transform Africa’s bunker industry

FIRS: Tax Revenue as Nigeria’s new ‘Crude Oil’

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nat’l Youth Dialogue on Tax Reform held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo047

L-R… Representative of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Keke Abejide; Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youth Parliament, Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao Akala  and Clerk of the Committee, Lorlor Mmaduako, during the National Youth Dialogue on Tax Reform at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

