28.5 C
Lagos
March 3, 2025
Trending now

LIRS Urges Taxpayers to Meet March 31 Deadline for Annual Tax Return…

G20: ECA Chief urges Africa to seize its global moment

Leadership Excellence Award, of President of AA Zaura foundation , APC Kano…

Rewane, Adedipe, others to attend RCCG economic summit

GLO offers customers 200% value back on new mifi devices

Food security, Agro innovation : WAO honours Prof. Osim, Tinubu’s wife, others

Nat’l Youth Dialogue on Tax Reform held in Abuja

Budget defence of S’ East Dev. Commission at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Public hearing on Tax Reform Bills by members of House of Reps…

Former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar paid condolence visit to family of late Afenifere…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

LIRS Urges Taxpayers to Meet March 31 Deadline for Annual Tax Return Submission

by Editor022

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) reminds all individual taxpayers, including self-employed individuals, those in the informal sector, and employees under the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) scheme, to submit their Annual Tax Returns on or before March 31, 2025. This directive is in accordance with the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2004 as amended.

Mr. Ayodele Subair, Executive Chairman of LIRS, emphasized that under Section 41 of the Act, all taxable persons must submit a comprehensive return detailing their total income from all sources for the previous fiscal year (January 1st to December 31st 2024, in this case) to the relevant state tax authority within 90 days of the commencement of the new assessment year.

Mr. Subair reiterated the importance of adhering to the deadline, urging taxpayers to fulfill their statutory obligations promptly to avoid penalties and other legal consequences. He also highlighted that tax returns must be submitted exclusively through the LIRS eTax portal, accessible at https://etax.lirs.net. The portal is designed to offer taxpayers convenience, security, and ease of compliance.

“In line with our commitment to simplifying the tax filing process, dedicated tax officers are available at our various tax offices to assist individuals with online registration and tax return submissions via the eTax portal,” stated Mr. Subair.

Related posts

Tinubu announces leadership changes at Federal universities

Editor

Akeredolu: Ondo APC pays tribute on first memorial anniversary

Peter Anayo

CSR-in-Action Converges Industry Leaders to Drive Dialogue on Green Transition at the 13th SITEI Conference

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO