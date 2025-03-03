Leadership Excellence Award, of President of AA Zaura foundation , APC Kano central candidate in 2023 General Elections

F-R… Hon Ado Gambo Jean, former VC Gwale kano state chairman, Hon. Ahmad Salisu Isyaku Former VC Fagge LG Kano State, Legal Adviser, Hon Suleiman Dogon Gida, Former VC Nassarawa Kano State, PRO, Hon. Dalha Gulya, Former VC Ajingi LG Kano State Treasurer, during the Leadership Excellence Award, of President of AA Zaura foundation and the APC Kano central candidate in the 2023 General Elections over the weekend.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2