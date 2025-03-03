Lagos Red Cross Society to set up more social enterprises, seeks support

BLESSING TAIWO

Nigerian Red Cross Society, Lagos state branch has disclosed plans to establish a water factory and bread bakery as social enterprises for the sustainability of the organisation.

This is as it sought the support of the government and private organisations for the actualisation of the projects.

Chairman, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Lagos state branch, Dr. Mrs Victoria Kolawole appreciated the Lagos state government for their previous support, appealing for more to further offer humanitarian services in the state.

Dr. Mrs Kolawole spoke during the branch’s 57th annual general meeting held at the Nigerian Red Cross Society premises in Yaba, Lagos, on Saturday.

Speaking on the group’s achievements in 2024, she thanked God, the volunteers and donors for the completion of the Red Cross medical laboratory, the successful running of Nigerian Red Cross nursery and primary school, maintenance of the motherless and abandoned baby homes, land at Ibeju Lekki amongst others.

On 2025 prospect, the chairman said, “our prospect for 2025 is high. In 2024, despite the economy, God smiled on us. We trust that 2025 will be a good one. We have some laudable projects that can sustain what has been built in the branch.

“We want to set up a water factory whereby, we have our Red Cross Water this year.

“We have been collaborating with some ministries like ministry of youth and social development, ministry of special duties, ministry of education, ministry of education. We appreciate their commissioners and permanent secretaries who have been very supportive.

“We urge the Lagos state government to donate an ambulance to assist in disaster management in Lagos state. We are into blood donation and we collaborate with the blood transfusion service. The ambulance will be of great help to us.”

Olakunle Lasisi, Secretary, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Lagos state branch, stressed the need to establish social enterprises to raise more funds for the organisations’ projects.

“We look forward to setting up a water factory and bread bakery. We decided that we don’t have to keep begging but begin to make money for ourselves.

We seek resources and donors to support this. Those who have the skills and the resources to make this happen,” he said.

Lateef Oseni, one of the elderly members of the organisation who was honoured for his commitment and diligence to the group, called on the Lagos state government to include Red Cross Society and other humanitarian groups in public schools’ extracurricular activities.

His words, “this is my 60th year in the Nigerian Red Cross. I urge the younger generation to continue the good work. I will remain a member of the Red Cross till the end.

“I appeal to Governor Sanwo-olu to reintroduce the Red Cross and humanitarian groups like boys scout, girls guide to public primary and secondary schools.”

