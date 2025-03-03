Lagos Assembly crisis: Obasa, Meranda may step down as GAC meets with lawmakers

.Security tight at Assembly premises

In a move to resolve the crisis plaguing the Lagos State House of Assembly over the speakership seat, members of the Governance- Advisory Council (GAC) held a marathon meeting with the State lawmakers on Sunday.

GAC is the highest decision-making body of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the State.

Although Daily Champion is yet to get the official outcome of the meeting as at the time of filing the report, a source privy to the meeting disclosed that both Hon Mojisola Meranda and Hon Mudashiru Obasa may have to resign.

The source added that a new Speaker would have to be picked by the GAC members from Lagos West before the end of the week.

Meanwhile, the security around the Lagos State House of Assembly was tense as at 6:15pm on Sunday.

Our correspondent who went on-the-spot assessment observed not less than 15 police vehicles including Armoured Personnel Carrier, black maria and pick-up vans.

It was reliably gathered that many civil servants on Friday did not resume for work in fear of the likelihood of break down of law and order.

The current situation has therefore portrayed the House in a bad light giving a resemblance of a ghost of its old self.

The situation around the Assembly premises was also tense on Friday as policemen attached to the House were seen with stern looks aimed at dissuading break down of law and order.

Justice Yetunde Rukayat Pinheiro of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, had on Friday, fixed March 7 for hearing of all pending applications in the suit filed by former Speaker of the State House Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Obasa had dragged the State Assembly, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda to court over what he termed as his unlawful removal.

Obasa was removed by over thirty members of the House on January 13 while he was away in the US.

Though, Obasa denied knowledge of a case in court challenging his removal during an interview at the Assembly premises after he forcefully gained entrance, his lawyers were present in court.

Speaking shortly to newsmen after the court proceedings, Meranda said, “We should allow the legal team to do their job,” noting that the former Speaker is still a member of the House

While commenting on the claim by the police that her security details had been restored, she said, “Well, as you can see my people are with me, God is with me. I have three or four policemen whereas my normal convoy consists of 12 policemen, four DSS and two anti-bomb.”

She added that the plenary conducted by Obasa on Thursday 27 February, was a show of shame, noting “I think that was just a show of shame because, in our job, we have numbers that form a quorum. If you are sitting with just three or four members, you’re only putting on a theatrical display,” she said.

Meranda acknowledged the presence of representatives from both parties in the legal dispute and called for patience. “This is actually just the beginning, and as you saw in there, both parties have their representatives. I think we should allow the legal team to do their job,” she said.

“However, the invasion and breaking into my office—that is really a serious issue,” she stressed.

Also speaking on the matter, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Strategy, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe, accused certain individuals of creating unnecessary drama. He insisted that the person at the center of the controversy is an “impostor” and expressed confidence that the court would reveal the truth.

“Our counsel was very clear in court. The person causing the drama was just an impostor, and I’m sure the court will follow due process. By the time the second hearing comes up, the impostor’s true identity will definitely be exposed,” Ogundipe said.

Ogundipe reassured Lagosians that the Assembly remains committed to upholding the law and serving the people. “We want to assure the public that we are law-abiding and are doing everything within our power to ensure that this situation does not escalate beyond this level,” he said.

After the court proceedings, the lawmakers proceeded to the Assembly complex to inspect the premises.

Speaking with journalists afterward, Deputy Speaker Hon. Fatai Mojeed assured that everything was in order.

He further stated that while the former Speaker had been present at the Assembly the previous day, the House remained firm under the control of its members.

Meanwhile, the House in a statement signed by the spokesman condemned what it described as an invasion of the premises by Obasa

The statement partly read, “The Lagos State House of Assembly wishes to bring to the attention of Lagosians, Nigerians, and the global community an incident that occurred on Thursday, involving an unsanctioned attempt to convene a plenary session by the former Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, alongside three members.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the rules governing plenary sessions of the House are clear. A valid sitting requires a formal notice to all members, the presence of a quorum, an approved agenda, and the mace—an essential symbol of legislative authority.

“None of these procedural requirements was met during the purported session, with only 5 out of 40 members present, rendering it unconstitutional and without legislative effect,” Ogundipe stated.

The statement added that the House remains steadfast in upholding the integrity of the legislature and is committed to maintaining the highest parliamentary standards.

“As an institution dedicated to the progress and development of Lagos State, we shall continue to act within the confines of the law to protect and preserve democratic governance.

“Furthermore, we reaffirm our unwavering support for the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, who continues to demonstrate dedication to the service of Lagosians. Any speculation suggesting her resignation is entirely unfounded. She remains firmly in office and enjoys the confidence and support of 36 colleagues,” the statement said.

The House said it aligns with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in working towards a constructive resolution of misunderstandings, adding that the House will continue to work in the interest of Lagosians.

