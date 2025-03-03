GLO offers customers 200% value back on new mifi devices

Telecommunications company, Globacom, has announced a new offer of 200% value-back to its customers who buy MiFi devices at its retail outlets across Nigeria.

In a press statement issued in Lagos, the company said that the 200% value-back offer is also available to customers who buy from its authorized dealers and register the new SIMs.

The new Glo MiFi device which sells for N14,999 allows customers to connect multiple devices and share data with friends and peers. The device comes with a long-lasting in-built battery, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

Globacom added that eligible customers will receive 30GB of data upon activation, valid for 30 days. Additionally, they will get a 2.5GB bonus every month for twelve months upon purchasing a data plan of ₦2,500 or above.

“The MiFi device offers high-speed downloads and uploads, seamless video calls, faster music and movie streaming, and an enhanced gaming experience”, Glo said while urging customers to avail themselves of the juicy offer.