G20: ECA Chief urges Africa to seize its global moment

Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), has urged African leaders to assert their influence in global economic governance amid pressing challenges and opportunities.

This is contained in a statement by the ECA Communications Section on Monday.

Speaking at high-level meetings with Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Finance, Gatete stressed the need for Africa to shape international policies, ensuring they align with the continent’s long-term development goals.

He highlighted South Africa’s leadership in the G20 as a critical opportunity for Africa to strengthen its global voice and advocate for the aspirations of 1.5 billion Africans.

“South Africa’s leadership presents a monumental opportunity for Africa to amplify its voice on the international stage,” he stated, urging leaders to push for greater economic representation.

According to him, debt sustainability is a major concern.

He warned that nearly 20 African nations faced severe debt distress and called for a fair resolution framework that supports long-term economic growth.

“We must engage in robust advocacy to secure financial solutions that foster growth rather than hinder it,” he said, emphasising the need for structural financial reforms.

Gatete also addressed climate change, stressing that Africa contributes only 4 per cent of global emissions but suffers disproportionately from extreme weather, food insecurity, and environmental degradation.

He urged global partners to fulfil their commitment of US$100 billion annually in climate finance to help African nations mitigate and adapt to climate-related challenges.

“This financial support is crucial for African nations to mitigate the detrimental effects of climate change on their economies and societies,” he told Finance Ministers.

Energy access was another key issue.

Gatete called for Africa to utilise its abundant renewable resources to create sustainable jobs, industrialise, and boost economic resilience.

“The interconnectedness between energy access and economic development is vital for fostering resilience and progress across Africa,” he stated, pushing for more investment in clean energy.

On industrialisation, he highlighted that Africa holds 30 per cent of the world’s mineral reserves but still exports raw materials with minimal local processing or value addition.

He called for regional value chains that promote local beneficiation, industrialisation, and technology transfer to maximise Africa’s economic potential and create stronger, self-sufficient industries.

“By investing in processing industries, Africa can increase its economic returns, create jobs, and reduce dependence on raw material exports to global markets,” he said.

Gatete’s stressed that Africa must act decisively on debt, climate finance, energy, and industrialisation to secure its rightful place in global economic decision-making.

“Now is the time for Africa to act boldly, assert its influence, and secure its rightful place on the world stage,” he said, urging coordinated action.