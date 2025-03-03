28.5 C
Lagos
March 3, 2025
Trending now

Anambra CP leads campaign against ‘sit at home’

I’m excited about Bayelsa nine-storey new secretariat – HoS Walson-Jack

Rivers Assembly gives Gov Fubara 48 hours ultimatum to represent 2025 budget

Free Medical Care to mark 2025 Disney’s Annual Symposium, organises by Disney…

LIRS Urges Taxpayers to Meet March 31 Deadline for Annual Tax Return…

G20: ECA Chief urges Africa to seize its global moment

Leadership Excellence Award, of President of AA Zaura foundation , APC Kano…

Rewane, Adedipe, others to attend RCCG economic summit

GLO offers customers 200% value back on new mifi devices

Food security, Agro innovation : WAO honours Prof. Osim, Tinubu’s wife, others

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Free Medical Care to mark 2025 Disney’s Annual Symposium, organises by Disney Nwanne Foundation held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo084

From right… CEO, Disneys Nwanne Foundation, Mr martins Obi Nwanne with his wife Faith Obi Nwanne others signing Disneys Anthem during the  Free Medical Care to mark 2025 Disney’s annual Symposium, organised  by Disney Nwanne Foundation, held in Abuja over the weekend.

Free Medical Care to mark 2025 Disney’s annual Symposium, organised by Disney Nwanne Foundation, held in Abuja over the weekend …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

New year  service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 17, 2024

Editor

Annual conference of HMCAN , IHFM/ Induction Ceremony , AGM on future of health insurance held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO