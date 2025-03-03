34.2 C
March 3, 2025
Former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar paid condolence visit to family of late Afenifere leader Ayo- Adebanjo in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0125

L-r… Second Son, Segun Ayo–Adebanjo;  first Son of Late  Afenifere Leader, Mr Obafemi Adebanjo; Former Vice-president  Atiku Abubakar; daughter of late Afenifere Leader  (Pa Ayo-Adebanjo) Dr Folasade  Ayo- Adebanjo; Spokesperson    People’s Democratic Party (PDP).  Chief Dele Momodu; during the condolence visit to the Family of late  Afenifere leader Ayo-Adebanjo in Lagos on 2/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 Former Vice-president  Atiku Abubakar signed the Condolence Register.

 L-r …Former deputy Governor Lagos, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele;  Acting  Leader of the Pan–Yourba Socio-Cultural group  Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan and treasurer, Afenifere   Chief Supo Shonibare.

Cross section of the guest, during the condolence visit by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to the Family of late  Afenifere leader Ayo-Adebanjo in Lagos on 2/3/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

