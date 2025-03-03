Former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar paid condolence visit to family of late Afenifere leader Ayo- Adebanjo in Lagos

L-r… Second Son, Segun Ayo–Adebanjo; first Son of Late Afenifere Leader, Mr Obafemi Adebanjo; Former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar; daughter of late Afenifere Leader (Pa Ayo-Adebanjo) Dr Folasade Ayo- Adebanjo; Spokesperson People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Chief Dele Momodu; during the condolence visit to the Family of late Afenifere leader Ayo-Adebanjo in Lagos on 2/3/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar signed the Condolence Register.

L-r …Former deputy Governor Lagos, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele; Acting Leader of the Pan–Yourba Socio-Cultural group Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan and treasurer, Afenifere Chief Supo Shonibare.

Cross section of the guest, during the condolence visit by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to the Family of late Afenifere leader Ayo-Adebanjo in Lagos on 2/3/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

