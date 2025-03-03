26.8 C
Lagos
March 3, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Former President Goodluck  Jonathan paid condolence visit to family of  late Afenifere leader  Ayo- Adebanjo in Lagos

by Peter Anayo080

L-r… First Son of Late  Afenifere Leader, Mr Obafemi Adebanjo; Former President Goodluck Ebele   Jonathan; Former ,President of Sierra Leone .Ernest Bai Koroma; daughter of late Afenifere Leader  (Pa  Ayo- Adebanjo) Dr Folasade  Ayo-Adebanjo ; former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Chief Bode George and  Second Son ,Segun Ayo – Adebanjo ; during the Condolence Visit to the family of  Late Ayo- Adebanjo at the residence in Lagos on 2/3/2025.. .PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

Former President Goodluck Ebele   Jonathan; signing  register , during the Condolence Visit to the family of  Late Ayo- Adebanjo at the residence in Lagos .

L-RSecond Son ,Segun Ayo – Adebanjo; Hon Emilia Ezeude; Nigerian technocrat, businessman and politician, Timi  Alaibe  and  Group Chairman /CEO of Africa’s Fastest Growing Conglomerate, Dr Stanley Ugochukwu .

R-l … Former President Goodluck Ebele   Jonathan; first Son of Late  Afenifere Leader, Mr Obafemi Adebanjo; Second Son ,Segun Ayo – Adebanjo; daughter of late Afenifere Leader  (Pa  Ayo- Adebanjo) Dr Folasade  Ayo- Adebanjo ; during the Condolence Visit to the family of  Late Ayo- Adebanjo at the residence in Lagos on 2/3/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

