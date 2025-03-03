Food security, Agro innovation : WAO honours Prof. Osim, Tinubu’s wife, others

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

In her bid to encourage hard work on food security and Agricultural innovation, the World Agritourism Organization, WAO, has honoured a popular estate developer, His Excellency, Evang. Prof. C. J. Osim, (a.k.a Oke Mmuo), CEO AFF Landport Global Estates Ltd, Mega wealth World, with an award of ‘Legacy Street Drive’, for his significant contributions in Food Security and Agricultural Innovation in the country.

Also honoured by WAO were, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, as ‘Legacy Street Drive, and Katsina state Governor, His Excellency, Dikko Raddo who was recognized as best governor of 2024, for ‘Out standing leadership and Support in advancing Agritourism while Bishop John Sado, founder/Chancellor, Sado American University, received ‘Patron of Agritourism, as an entrepreneur in the University curriculum.

The Award was also powered by International Tourist Choice LTD on the Occasion of Unveiling 2025 Theme of World Agritourism Day Celebration by the Presidency, Secretary to the Government of the Federation represented by Office of the Permanent Secretary Political Affairs.

According to a press release issued to newsmen in Onitsha, by Prof Osim, the award which took place at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Hall, Aso Rock, will spur scores to embark on production, creation and working at something like Chinese.

According to him,”Any of the department of agriculture you want to venture into, AFF Landport Global Estates Limited, is ready to partner with its nation and to partner with you to ensure that there is piece of food in your kitchen.

“We queue in to make others rich, you can never see a successful man criticizing a successful man, you can only see failures criticizing a successful man, so to die criticism, we have to start creating wealth for you.

On the honour conferred on him, Osim said “I never expected it even though I know every good labour requires honor, I never expected being honoured the way it happened”.

On the expectations, he said the expectation is very high, that AFF Landport Global Estate Ltd has immensely been helping lives in all ramifications through real estate agriculture of all sorts and different levels of empowerment services and has been doing it before now.

He added, ” AFF is making sure there is so much food in this nation and beyond, operation wipe away poverty practically, I will make sure my partnership with World Agritourism Nigeria brings about more empowerment, more productivities, I’m going to create more walls of agriculture whereby everyone can be taught agriculture, so that together we can build this nation and I know God has helped me to do it.”

Among those who graced the occasion included, Hon. Dr Alih Barnabas, CEO Aliban De Great Ind Ltd. (Wine Production Company), Amb Dr Chinwendu David Umahi(a.k. a Ebeano) Hon Dr Chidozie Paschal Nwajiobi (CEO Next Childon Group), Amb Dr Pharm Abunike Francis Chukwuka (CEO Nikish Global Ventures Nig).

Others were, HRM Amb Dr. James Arum, Ebube Dike 1 Of Africa AFF, Dr. Arthur Anthony Okeyika, (CEO Arthur Energy Group), Dr Stella Ogechi Ezeagbo, AFF Anambra Senator, Chief Barr. Chukwuma Eze, AFF Global Barrister and Chief Dr Amb Ebosetale David Aigbefoh Esq, a lawyer and a businessman.

It is gathered that AFF Landport Global Estates Ltd, Mega Wealth World, also deals in real estate and the production of organic foods, wine, pure water, among others.

