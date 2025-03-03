Breaking: Jandor, supporters dump PDP

Ibrahim Quadri

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate in 2023 in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran popularly referred to as Jandor and his teeming supporters have declared to join a new political party.

Adediran made the declaration today during a press conference at Liberty Place, Ikeja, Lagos.

Jandor along side with his teeming supporters attended the conference.

According to him, the decision to leave the party was borne out of some leaders of the Lagos PDP including the former Deputy National chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George who worked against the party in 2023 elections.

Jandor said, “We will consult widely with everybody and then take the decision to collapse our structure to another platform. What is majority n ground now is that we have left the Peoples Democratic Party,” he said.