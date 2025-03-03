Atiku visits Adebanjo’s family in Lagos, says late nationalist fought for Nigeria’s unity

L-r … Former deputy Governor Lagos ,Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele; Acting Leader of the Pan –Yourba Socio-Cultural group Afenifere ,Oba Oladipo Olaitan ; treasurer, Afenifere Chief Supo Shonibare …PHOTO CHINYERE IKEANYI.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in 2023, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described the late leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo as a true nationalist, who believed in the unity of the country.

Abubakar said this on Sunday in Lagos, when he paid a condolence visit to the Adebanjo family at the residence of the elder statesman in Lekki Phase 1.

He said he decided to visit the family over the loss of their patriarch because of the virtue Adebanjo preached and lived for all his life.

Atiku described him as a humble man that believed in the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, and lived a life worthy of emulation, and his death was a monumental loss not only to his family and Nigeria but to “those of us that have tried to emulate his kind of life and his belief in the unity of this country.”

The former Vice president, who was accompanied on the visit by Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu, Chief Dele Momodu, Dr. Olajide AbdulAzeez Adediran (JANDOR), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in 2023 governorship election, Captain Yahaya Abubakar, Captain Tunji Selleh, among others, noted that Chief Adebanjo lived a worthy life that cannot really be compared with any other

He added that his contributions to the country’s peaceful coexistence was quite worthy of emulation.

According to him, the late Pa Adebanjo was not only a father, but an adviser and a guide, who had set a goal for this country by always speaking the truth and nothing but the truth and he promised to continue to honour him, by standing by the family he left behind and continuing to work with them so that the dream and aspirations he left behind would continue to flourish.

“It is quite true that I have been to this house, I have been into this home a couple of times. What did I take away from this house? The virtues that Pa Adebanjo lived and pleaded for all his life.

“So it is matter of honour and respect that after his demise, we should come and pay respect to him, his life is worthy, his contributions to the country’s peaceful coexistence is quite worthy of emulation.

“His loss is a monumental loss to his immediate family, and to those of us that have tried to emulate his kind of life and his belief in the unity of this country.

“Therefore, it is my singular honour and privilege to identify with his immediate family on this irreparable loss which has affected the family. We all have to go one day.

“Baba lived a rare worthy life, the life that cannot really be compared with any other. Therefore, on behalf of the entourage that accompanied me to this place, we are here to condole with the family and to let them know that we shared in the loss because he was a father to us. He was not only a father, he was an adviser, he was a guide, he has a goal for this country, he has always told the truth and nothing but the truth.

“So we would continue to honour him, we would stand by the family he left behind and continue to work with them so that the dream and aspirations he left behind would continue to flourish,” Atiku said.

He, therefore, expressed his appreciation to the family of the late elder statesman for the warm welcome accorded him and those who accompanied him on the condolence visit.

Receiving Abubakar along three other children of Adebanjo, Mr Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo appreciated Abubakar and his entourage for commiserating with the family, and more so that they still remember him for his good virtues when he was alive.

