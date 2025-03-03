Anambra CP leads campaign against ‘sit at home’

.Police, other security agencies to take over streets on Mondays

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Commissioner of Police, CP in Anambra Srate, Ikioye Orutugu, on Monday led an advocacy campaign against the illegal Sit-At-Home order put in place by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in the Southeast region for over 3yrs now.

Though the intensity of the order has calmed down over the years, especially in Awka, the State capital, pockets of attacks in some communities in the state have made people, like traders in market , Onitsha and its environs to remain indoors on Mondays.

Efforts have also been made by the state Governor, Chukwuma Souldo to prevail on residents and traders to go about their businesses on Mondays to no avail

But in a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the CP expressed worry over the negative impact the illegal act has on social and economic growth of the state.

He harped on the importance of educating the public about the negative impacts of the order and also promised to promote a return to normalcy in the state.

The statement read in part, “This is part of the strategy under the new leadership of the Anambra State Police Command to address the public’s attitude toward ideologies based on crime. This includes attacks on unsuspecting members of the public, security personnel, kidnapping/abduction of individuals, destruction of government infrastructure, and other criminal activities,” the statement said.

“The CP also noted that Anambra State is blessed with vibrant, energetic, and enterprising people full of potential who require protection. These potentials can only be fully realized in a peaceful and secure environment.

“The state mainly thrives on commerce. Ndi Anambra and residents are encouraged to go about their lawful businesses without fear.”

CP Orutugu further assured that the police and other security agencies have taken over the streets, especially on Mondays and other days, to maintain safety in the state.

He also assured that the police are collaborating with local leaders and stakeholders to address the underlying issues driving the “Sit-At-Home” order and find a lasting solution to the menace.