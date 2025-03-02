Tetra Pak recognised with ‘A’ score for transparency on climate change

Tetra Pak has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual ‘A List’. A further reaffirmation of the company’s place on the CDP leadership band.

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) is an international non-profit organization that promotes environmental transparency by encouraging organizations to disclose their environmental impact. It is highly recognized for its structured approach, broad participation, and strong support from the investment community.

The CDP assesses data from over 22,000 companies, ranking them on their transparency, tangible action and environmental leadership. Based on data reported through CDP’s 2024 climate change questionnaires, Tetra Pak was among the small number of companies that achieved an ‘A’ score, which it has done for the fourth time in five years.

The World Meteorological Organization warns that climate change is playing out before our eyes, with extreme weather, rising sea levels and melting ice all driven by record-breaking greenhouse gas (GHG) levels1 . Approximately one-third of these GHG emissions result from inefficient food systems. Tetra Pak recognizes the urgent action required to address this interdependency and drive the transformation of food systems, using its unique position as an end-to-end food processing and packaging supplier.

As part of its climate change mitigation strategy, Tetra Pak is working with suppliers, customers, and other stakeholders to achieve net-zero GHG emissions across scopes 1, 2, and 3 by 2050 across its value chain. As of 2023, the company reduced the total absolute GHG emissions across the full value chain by 20% compared with a 2019 baseline. Over the same period, it reduced emissions from its own operations2 by 47%, as well as upstream emissions3 by 21% and downstream emissions4 by 17%5.

“Food processing and packaging play a vital role in transforming global food systems. For over 70 years, our technology has helped provide food access, reduce food waste, enhance food safety, and extend shelf life – even in the most remote areas. But our work doesn’t stop there; we are steadfast in our commitment to driving down carbon emissions and reducing environmental impact,” declared Francesca Priora, Vice President, Climate & Nature of the company.

“As a leader in our industry, we have a unique opportunity to influence and support stakeholders across the value chain. This is why the transparency promoted by CDP is so essential. Our commitment to reducing environmental impact is deeply intertwined with our goals in climate action, circularity, social sustainability, and food systems. We are proud to be recognized on the CDP A List once again and look forward to continuing this journey,” he added.

Tetra Pak also reported on forests and, for the second year, water security. Recording an ‘A-‘ score in both categories cemented Tetra Pak’s inclusion in the CDP leadership band once again.

How are companies scored?

The CDP asks companies to disclose data on the impact their business activities have on environmental issues or themes such as climate change, deforestation and water security. A score of A to D- is allocated based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness of environmental issues, management methods and progress towards environmental leadership. Those that don’t disclose or provide insufficient information are marked with an F.

The CDP regularly refines its criteria for what qualifies as environmental leadership by considering emerging science, feedback from stakeholders and increasing levels of environmental transparency. This means that companies cannot be complacent, as each year’s scoring is based on a reassessment and new disclosure, meaning the consistent placing in the A List represents continual improvement.