Soludo’s game-changing achievements in Anambra

By Christian ABURIME

If governance is a game, the skilled, brilliant ones know how to score goals that win the hearts of the people. Yet, true game-changers don’t play games. Today, Ndi Anambra has a worthy game-changer in Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, who has turned Anambra into a rocket blazing skyward, and he has done it in just two and a half years. With wallets thinner than a razor’s edge, he has avoided needless borrowing. Yet, over 739km of roads now slash across the state, 420km commissioned, gleaming with fresh asphalt, stonebased and cement stabilization. Flyovers rise like phoenixes, and the Zero Pothole crusade has banished ruts to memory. This is what good governance can engender; it is a revolution, debt-free and defiant.

Education is his holy grail. Governor Soludo has hired 8,115 teachers in an unprecedented manner in Nigeria, made public schools free, and spiked enrolment by 18.7%. Out-of-school kids? Down to a national low of 2.9%, with smart schools sprouting like digital oaks. Health is on the rise, too: five new hospitals, 326 upgraded health centres glowing with solar power, 1,000 medical professionals enlisted, and free antenatal care delivering zero maternal deaths. Anambra is now second only to Lagos in under-five survival.

Youth are Governor Soludo’s wildfire. The One Youth, Two Skills programme has produced 5,000 entrepreneurs, seed cash in hand, while 8,700 more train. The Solution Innovation District churns out 20,000 tech warriors, earning Anambra “Best State in Digital Technology” cheers. Security? Eight LGAs once choked by gunmen breathe free, and the newly launched ‘Agunechemba’ security offensive has driven kidnappers, ritual dealers, and cultists out of town Onitsha’s touts are now ghosts, with traders thriving free. Palm and coconut seedlings, 2 million to 130,000 households, revive an agro-empire, aiming to lift 500,000 families from poverty’s grip.

Fiscal wizardry seals the deal. BudgIT ranks Anambra tops in prudence, number one in southern ease of doing business, all without a borrowed kobo. His five-pillar agenda plan, security, infrastructure, human capital, governance, environment, isn’t a dream; it is a juggernaut, outpacing 33 years of state history. Water flows in cities again, a befitting Government House stands after 34 years jinx, and the Solution Fun City promises West Africa’s grandest entertainment world.

So, Governor Soludo is not here to play games but to change the game of governance for good. Anambra is now a massive construction site, a classroom, a clinic, a tech hub, and more, all at once. The man who once stacked $63 billion in reserves now stacks victories; proving lean times bow to bold minds. This is a legacy in overdrive, a governor who has turned scarcity into a supernova of progress. Indeed, the Solution is Here!

A Man whose mind blazes like a supernova!

Behind every renaissance in a society, there is always a mastermind at work. Masterminds are purveyors of ideas, ideals and idyllic gravitas to make change happen. Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, is a mastermind bred in the crucible of intellect, a man whose mind blazes like a supernova. He stormed through university with a first-class economics degree, grabbing departmental, faculty, and university prizes as if they were ripe fruit, then crowned it with a Ph.D.

By 38, he was a professor; 26 years on, that mantle still shines. His brilliance danced across the hallowed halls of Cambridge, Oxford, and Warwick, sharpened by fellowships at the Brookings Institution and the United Nations. A global nomad, he roamed 45 countries, leaving footprints in the sands of 21 financial giants like the World Bank, IMF, and AfDB.

As CBN Governor, Prof. Soludo didn’t just lead; he revolutionised a whole sector. His banking consolidation was a thunderclap, taming inflation to single digits, boosting the naira to N112 before the global crash, and piling foreign reserves to a towering $63 billion. London’s Financial Times and Euromoney acknowledged this thrice, naming him “Best Central Bank Governor” in 2005, 2006, and 2007. New Africa Magazine pegged him among Africa’s 100 most influential in 2012, while six Nigerian papers roared “Man of th Year” in 2006 in unison. A CFR honour that year was the nation’s grateful bow.

Before Anambra claimed him, Prof. Soludo co-founded the Africa Finance Corporation, planting seeds for continental wealth. His resume went on to be a saga, studded with 152 awards, each a tribute to a relentless spirit. Since 2022, as Anambra’s governor, he has wielded that intellect like a maestro’s baton, orchestrating a state’s rebirth. His People’s Manifesto has become much more than a blueprint: it is now a battle cry, executed with the precision of a scholar and the fire of a visionary.

Charismatic as a storm yet calm as a flowing stream, Governor Soludo’s presence electrifies. He is not content to govern; he is primed to transform, to drag Anambra from departure lounge to destination. The world once dubbed him “Mr. Transformation” for his financial wizardry; now, Anambra whispers “The Solution Is Here.” This is now a force of nature, a man whose career is a symphony of triumphs, played on the strings of relentless, radiant brilliance.