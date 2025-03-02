Soludo unveils bold infrastructural plans for Orumba South, pledges lasting development

Pamela Eboh

In a resounding demonstration of commitment to sustainable development, Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo recently embarked on a strategic visit to Orumba South, reinforcing his administration’s dedication to improving infrastructure, boosting economic opportunities, and enhancing community security.

During the visit, Governor Soludo announced plans for the construction of a crucial road linking St. Augustine Rest Assured Hotel to the Community High School and the Umunze Ultra-Modern Market. This significant infrastructure project will greatly improve mobility for residents and visitors, seamlessly connecting Umunze to the Umuchu Bye-Pass Road.

The governor emphasized that the initiative aligns with his administration’s broader strategy to drive economic growth, ease transportation challenges, and improve the overall quality of life in Anambra State.

His tour included key stops in Ogbunka and Owerre-Ezukalla before he addressed a large gathering at Nkwo Umunze. Acknowledging the resilience of the local populace despite security challenges, he commended their determination to build a thriving and prosperous community.

“Despite the security issues we face, the spirit of the community remains strong,” Soludo stated, urging Ndị Igbo to reconnect with their roots and foster collective efforts toward lasting peace.

“Let us unite as one people and resist the tide of insecurity. The government is doing its part, but lasting peace requires the cooperation and vigilance of the entire community,” he emphasized, warning those involved in criminal activities that they would face the full weight of the law if they refused to change their ways.

Beyond infrastructure and security, Governor Soludo revealed ambitious plans to develop notable attractions such as the Owerre-Ezukalla waterfall and cave, alongside the renowned Ogbunike cave. This initiative aims to boost tourism, create job opportunities, and stimulate economic growth in the region.

Echoing the governor’s vision, local officials expressed gratitude for his leadership and commitment to development. The Mayor of Orumba South, Mr. Shaedrack Azubuike, commended the governor for his relentless efforts to transform the region.

“Your leadership has instilled hope in our communities and set a new benchmark for development,” remarked Dr. Foster Ihejiofor, Commissioner for Agriculture.

Community leaders, including Chief Oliver Okolo (President General of Owerre-Ezukalla), Sir Ezekiel Anyazo (President General of Umunze), and Sir Timothy Ikedinma, lauded the governor’s initiatives and pledged their support for further development efforts. They also highlighted pressing community needs and called for continued collaboration with the state government.

The event attracted a diverse and engaged audience, including former Deputy Governor Chief Emeka Sibudu, Chief of Staff Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Special Adviser on Markets Chief Evarist Uba, Chairman of the Anambra Urban Regeneration Council Architect Mike Okonkwo, traditional rulers, and other key stakeholders—all united in their vision for a progressive Anambra State