Soludo Charges South East Development Commission to Prioritise Railway Connecting Southeastern States

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has urged Mr. Mark Okoye, the pioneer Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to place on top priority the regional railway project connecting the five South East states due to its significant economic importance to the area.

According to the State’s Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, the governor’s assertion was corroborated by the Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) at its fourth meeting on February 24, 2025, where Soludo and the Council members bid farewell to Okoye, as he resumes office as the SEDC boss.

Recently,when Okoye was appointed, Governor Soludo applauded President Tinubu for Okoye’s choice and expressed confidence that it will positively impact the Southeast region, considering his wealth of experience in investment banking and dedication to public service while serving as the MD/CEO of the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA).

This is coupled with his previous role as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in the state.

Soludo added that the choice of Okoye for the SEDC head underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering development in the region, and extended his good wishes to the Chairman and Members of the governing board of the Commission.

With the ongoing and completed projects in the state, Governor Soludo has turned Anambra into a construction site in his pursuit of transforming the state into a land of infinite opportunities for the people and discerning investors.