Passion for Bolstering Nigeria’s Oil Production Behind Kenyon’s Operational Efficiency

UGO AMADI

Kenyon International, one of Nigeria’s leading and fastest-growing oil and gas servicing companies, continues demonstrating its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s oil production output through innovative well management solutions. With a firm belief that challenges drive progress, Kenyon has been at the forefront of tackling oil spills, well fires, production losses, and oil theft, ensuring that Nigeria maintains its position as Africa’s top oil production powerhouse.

During a panel session at the recently concluded Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) 2025 in Lagos, Dr. Victor Ekpenyong, CEO of Kenyon International, underscored the company’s dedication to problem-solving in the oil and gas sector. He emphasised that Kenyon thrives on addressing industry challenges that affect Nigeria’s oil production output.

“Life is all about challenges, and these challenges strengthen us as humans. Personally, I find motivation in encountering challenges. At Kenyon, we have positioned ourselves as the leading indigenous well control company, not only in Nigeria but throughout Africa. We believe that Nigeria can manage its brownfield challenges by relying on competent local capacities. This belief is what inspired us to start this journey in 2017, with the goal of preventing and mitigating oil-related emergencies,” stated Dr. Ekpenyong.

He also highlighted Kenyon International’s operational efficiency, adding that Kenyon’s efficiency stems from its proactive and innovative approach to well control, preventing fires, restoring brownfields, and mitigating oil theft.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) reported that in January 2025, Nigeria’s crude oil production surged to 1.539 million barrels per day (bpd), surpassing OPEC’s set quota of 1.5 million bpd for the first time since the target was established in late 2023. This achievement highlights the nation’s resilience and the critical role of indigenous expertise in oil recovery efforts.

Oil theft and vandalism continue to pose significant threats to Nigeria’s energy sector and economy. However, Dr. Ekpenyong stated that Kenyon International has taken proactive measures to address these challenges.

“Recently, we successfully controlled a wild well fire caused by vandalism. The environmental and economic impact of the incident was severe, but through swift intervention, we were able to restore the well to full production capacity. Our quick response to oil-related emergencies, including spill prevention and fire extinguishment, has allowed us to rehabilitate several brownfields—previously abandoned or underutilised oil sites, turning them back into productive assets. In doing so, we contribute to Nigeria’s oil output while promoting environmental sustainability and economic recovery”, he said.

Through its cutting-edge expertise in well control, Kenyon’s interventions have prevented millions of barrels of crude from being lost due to oil spills and theft, directly supporting national output. With a highly skilled team and a deep understanding of well dynamics, Kenyon continues to innovate and implement best-in-class solutions that drive operational excellence.

As Nigeria continues its journey towards maximising its crude oil production, Kenyon International stands as a pillar of resilience, expertise, and operational efficiency, ensuring that the nation’s energy sector remains robust and globally competitive.

Kenyon International West Africa Company Limited is one of Nigeria’s leading and fastest-growing energy servicing companies with robust technical expertise. It offers vital services such as well intervention, which incorporates e-line, slick line, coiled tubing services, well remediation, well control, and idle well management services.

The company has spearheaded many critical operations, including Well conversion, causing run operation on a wild well, slot recovery on AMKP110, installation of emergency casing head housing slip on AMKP1:24, well work-over, and drilling and completion of wells at OML99.

The Kenyon team has executed a well subsidence operation on AKASO04 and other specialist services, such as sealant technology deployment, for international and local operators. Its major milestones include stopping two major oil spills of national concern on Oloibiri 04 in Bayelsa and SBAR01 at the Santa Barbara River in Nembe, Bayelsa.