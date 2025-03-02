NEITI, Orderpaper set to host Rembinar series on tax bill, climate change and energy transition.

.As agency hails PWYP 9-point agenda

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in collaboration with Orderpaper-a parliamentary monitoring organisation is set to launch the Rembinar dialogue series.

Announcing the Rembinar series from the NEITI House, Abuja, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, informed that the Rembinar Dialogue series is a dynamic virtual series aims at enabling in-depth discussions on transparency, accountability and natural resource governance in Nigeria’s extractive sector, particularly in relation to tax bill, climate change and energy transition.

The Executive Secretary explained that the Rembinar is an initiative under the RemTrack, a digital platform developed by OrderPaper to track remedial issues identified in the NEITI industry reports. Also, to enhance public engagement and improve transparency, accountability, and policy performance tracking in the country’s resource governance, including the petroleum, mining, and renewable energy sectors.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr Orji expressed NEITI’s delight in being a key partner in this initiative.

“The Rembinar dialogue series comes at a critical juncture in our nation’s governance trajectory when extensive tax and fiscal reforms are being undertaken,” The Executive Secretary stated.

According to Dr Orji, NEITI is leveraging on the Rembinar initiative to engage stakeholders as part of its mandate to promote transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s resource governance frameworks. Also, explore the interconnectedness between the extractive industries, emerging issues of energy transition, fiscal and monetary policies, driving accountability and best practices in public finance management.

The Executive Director of OrderPaper and Convener of the Rembinar Series, Mr. Oke Epia, expressed appreciation to NEITI for the collaboration and encouraged all stakeholders in public finance management to engage with the initiative.

Mr. Epia emphasized that the Rembinar series aligns with OrderPaper’s mandate to utilize data and technology to bridge the gap between parliament, policy, and citizens.

The Executive Director stated that: “OrderPaper has always been at the forefront of policy reforms and stakeholder engagements in the resource governance sector. The Rembinar series is one of several innovative tools being rolled out as part of our re-energized mandate to influence public policies in the best interest of Nigeria’s citizens.”

The dialogue series will focus on the tax reforms agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and its impact on the extractive sector. Taxation is a cornerstone of resource governance, directly affecting revenue generation, fiscal transparency, and economic development. The tax reform bills currently before the National Assembly aim to introduce significant changes that will impact NEITI’s audit processes, compliance mechanisms, and overall revenue transparency across the oil, gas and solid minerals sectors.

The inaugural episode titled: “Tax Bills and the Implications for NEITI Audits,” is expected to take place on March 3, 2025, at 11:00 AM. It will convene policymakers, government agencies, industry experts, and civil society stakeholders and the general public to examine how the tax reform bills affect the extractive industries, particularly regarding NEITI’s audit processes.

Participants will gain insights from distinguished speakers, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji and Dr. Mike Uzoigwe, Policy Expert on Natural Resource Governance among others. The high-level expertise and extensive experiences of both speakers will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the evolving tax landscape and its implications for good governance of Nigeria’s extractive sector.

The first Rembinar edition which will be moderated by Mrs Obiageli Onuorah, NEITI’s Director, Communications and Stakeholders Management will address key issues such as an overview of current tax reforms and their impact on NEITI audits, alignment of tax policies with NEITI’s mandate for financial transparency and accountability, implications of tax reforms on compliance and reporting accuracy in the extractive sector, challenges and opportunities in implementing new tax policies, and strategies for enhancing transparency and accountability through taxation reforms.

Meanwhole, The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has welcomed with optimism the 9-point agenda presented by the new leadership of Publish What You Pay (PWYP) Nigeria, a leading Civil Society Organization (CSO) in the country. NEITI and PWYP resolved to strengthen their partnership to further deepen the implementation of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) in Nigeria.

This commitment was made in Abuja when the leadership of PWYP paid a courtesy visit to the NEITI House in Wuye District. The Executive Secretary of NEITI and National Coordinator of EITI Nigeria, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, and the National Coordinator of PWYP Nigeria, Dr. Erisa Danladi, who is also the Civil Society Representative on the NEITI Board, expressed their resolve to work closely together.

During the meeting, Dr. Orji highlighted the critical role PWYP has played globally in the emergence of the EITI process among natural resource-rich countries and the establishment of NEITI. He described PWYP’s involvement as historical and driven by a multi-stakeholder approach.

Dr. Orji also expressed his delight at the strong, resilient, and knowledgeable leadership within PWYP, who are committed to open and constructive engagement to advance the EITI process in Nigeria. He disclosed that the new leadership of PWYP emerged after the PWYP Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held in October 2024.

Unveiling the new policy thrust, the Executive Secretary & National Coordinator EITI Nigeria, described the new focus of the organization as comprehensive in content & progressive in advocacy and engagement.

The 9-point agenda include: Anti-Corruption, Just Energy Transition, Contract Transparency, Beneficial Ownership Transparency and Gender & Social Justice. Others are Fiscal Openness, Environmental Justice, Safe Civic Space and Community Beneficiation.

Dr. Orji noted that a close examination of these thematic areas reveals a strong alignment with NEITI’s mandate, the country’s work plan, and the global EITI standards. He commended the substantial achievements of NEITI, including the publication of current and reliable data, the implementation of beneficial ownership, contract transparency, and leadership in driving impactful reforms within the extractive sector.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI further explained that the 9-point agenda will support NEITI’s work and contribute to impactful reforms within the extractive industry. The agenda was officially unveiled at the event, with Dr. Orji and the leadership of PWYP, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between both organizations.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI commended the leadership of PWYP Nigeria for their new vision and pledged NEITI’s full cooperation and support for the successful implementation of the new agenda.

Dr. Erisa emphasized the urgent need to strengthen ties between PWYP and NEITI in order to reposition PWYP within the EITI process, which NEITI is actively implementing in Nigeria. She also announced that the membership of PWYP has expanded to include 164 organizations across Nigeria, providing a broader platform for disseminating NEITI’s industry reports.

Additionally, Dr. Erisa highlighted that PWYP’s primary focus will be on integrating its gender-inclusive policy into the National Women & Gender Policy, which is being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

Accompanying Dr. Erisa on the visit were the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of PWYP Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Mustapha Yahaya; the Deputy National Coordinator & Executive Director of Policy Alert, Tijah Bolton-Akpan; the Legal Adviser, Barr. Buba Godobe; and the General Secretary, Professor Helen Bodunde.