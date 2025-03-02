NDDC Boss Bags SUN Public Service Award for exceptional Leadership

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku has been honoured with the Public Service Award for his exceptional leadership and transformative initiatives that have positively shaped the Niger Delta region.

The award was presented to Ogbuku by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs,

Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, during the Sun 2024 Awards held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. She observed that the event was designed to celebrate Nigeria’s finest.

Speaking at the ceremony, the NDDC Chief Executive Officer expressed joy over the award and remarked that it showed that Nigerians and Niger Delta people appreciated the development efforts of the Commission. “The credit also goes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is committed to ensuring the rapid development of the Niger Delta region,” Ogbuku said.

He said the NDDC Board and Management were grateful to the editors of the Sun newspapers for validating the contributions of the Commission in driving sustainable development in the Niger Delta.

The NDDC boss hailed The Sun Limited for sustaining good journalism while expressing happiness for being among the distinguished individuals who were found worthy to be honoured.

He said: “I am deeply honoured to be one of the recipients of The Sun Public Service Award 2024.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Board of Editors and the entire team at The Sun Publishing Limited for considering me worthy of this prestigious recognition. This selection and acknowledgement will encourage us to continue contributing to the development of our region and the nation.”

Earlier, at the presentation of the award letter to Ogbuku, the Managing Director and Editor in Chief of the Sun Publishing Company, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, said the newspaper honoured him because the NDDC under his leadership initiated and launched several transformative projects that brought remarkable development across various communities in the Niger Delta region.

Ukeh noted that Ogbuku reorganised the NDDC administrative system to expedite service delivery and demonstrated the Commission’s commitment to due process and transparency by introducing measures to build confidence and trust among all partners and stakeholders.

The award ceremony recognized 36 Nigerians who were given various awards. The outstanding personalities included a female upstream oil operator, Mrs. Catherine Ifejika, and an Amazon of Nigeria’s real estate network marketing, Dr. Jayne Onwumere, who bagged the Man of the Year award.

Governors, ministers, federal and state lawmakers, business moguls, members of the diplomatic corps, royal fathers, and celebrities attended the event.