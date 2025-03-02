Minister Inaugurates Rivers Road Network, Hails NDDC

The Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh has inaugurated the 7.3-kilometre Oyigbo Road network, which traverses Obunku, Umuosi, Obeakpu, Mgboji, and Ndoki communities in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State. He also launched the reconstruction of the Mgboji-Umuagbu Akwete Road, linking Rivers, Abia, and Akwa Ibom states.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Engr. Momoh said that the road projects were testimonies to the fact that NDDC was living up to its mandate to facilitate the rapid development of the Niger Delta region.

He noted that the NDDC last Saturday commissioned the reconstructed Abraka-Oben Road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State and flagged off the Abraka-Agbor Road reconstruction.

The Minister commended the NDDC Board and Management for responding appropriately to the directives of President Bola Tinubu’s charge to deliver impactful projects in the Niger Delta region.

He declared: “Those who disagreed with me for defending the present board of NDDC now know better. The Commission must be allowed to work for Niger Deltans without being distracted by unwarranted calls for the board’s dissolution. The Ministry of Regional Development is against it because NDDC is doing well, which is in line with the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He said: “I thank the members of the National Assembly who have enabled the NDDC to operate efficiently. I urge them to continue to give the NDDC budgets the required attention to enable the Commission to fulfil its mandate.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NDDC Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, said that the completion of the road network was a reflection of the President Tinubu administration’s desire to transform the Niger Delta region.

He said that the reconstruction of the road had not only enhanced connectivity but also opened up new opportunities for economic growth and improved the quality of life of the people

The Chairman observed that the NDDC board and Management had received a new governance structure prepared by KPMG to ensure accountability and effective performance.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku,assured that the Commission would continue to positively impact the lives of the people of the region, adding that most of the projects embarked upon by the Commission were based on needs assessment.

He stated: The Oyigbo road network links several communities and will help to connect facilities such as the Independent Power company and the Nigeria Gas Company. This will go a long way in supporting the IOCs, our partners and contributors to the funding of projects”

He remarked that the Oyigbo road project was awarded last year and that NDDC would ensure that any project it embarked on was completed in line with President Tinubu’s directive to complete all ongoing projects.

Ogbuku commended the Minister of Regional Development, members of the National Assembly, and the Commission’s board for the quick passage of the 2024 budget and their support, which had led to the successes recorded.

He further stated that the ongoing 1.2-kilometer Kaa-Ataba project would be completed before the end of the year. The Okrika-Borokiri bridge and the Bonny Ring road project will also commence, among other abandoned legacy projects.

Ogbuku stated, “We are committed to implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government in the Niger Delta region. We remain dedicated to the mandate given to the NDDC by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to transform the narrative in Nigeria’s oil-producing region.”

In his project brief, the NDDC Executive Director Projects, Sir Victor Antai, said the project would enhance the social and economic lives of the communities in the road alignment. He noted that the road network had reduced travel time, facilitated the evacuation of farm produce from the area, and helped curb crime.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC, Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong, promised that given the achievements recorded by the present board of the Commission, the National Assembly was prepared to offer any support needed for it to succeed.

He added: “I urge the NDDC to persist in implementing impactful projects that will further enhance economic activities and positively impact the lives of Niger Deltans.”

Speaking earlier, the Paramount Ruler of Umuosi, Eze Oscar Deya, commended the NDDC for completing the road and called for more efforts to complete the Mgboji-Umuagbu Akwete Road.

He commended the NDDC for achieving a remarkable feat by restoring the Obunku-Ndoki Road that was hitherto impassable.