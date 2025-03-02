“IJGB: The Detty December Story” – A Documentary Showcasing Nigeria as the Ultimate Christmas Destination

Filmmaker and storyteller Abigail Opiah is set to release IJGB: The Detty December Story, a groundbreaking documentary offering an exclusive, all-access insight into the vibrant and electric energy of Detty December—Nigeria’s most anticipated holiday season.

From star-studded concerts and extravagant Owambe celebrations to private beach parties and fine dining, IJGB: The Detty December Story captures the cultural phenomenon that has positioned Lagos as a must-visit destination during the Christmas period.

“Nigeria is often misrepresented in global media, and people don’t always see its full potential as a top-tier holiday destination,” said Abigail Opiah, the film’s creator and director. “This documentary is about changing that narrative. By showcasing the magic of Detty December, we aim to boost tourism, attract international visitors, and highlight the economic opportunities that this annual celebration brings to the country.”

With exclusive interviews and footage captured from 2019 to 2024, IJGB: The Detty December Story dives into the experiences of first-time visitors, seasoned Lagosians, and the key players behind Nigeria’s entertainment industry. The film also addresses some of the realities of navigating Lagos during this period, including traffic congestion, airport experiences, and security measures.

“The story had to be told and we felt a responsibility to tell it the right way. In documenting such an iconic season in the year, we couldn’t afford to be inauthentic because Detty December belongs to all Nigerians. We would be caught instantly if we didn’t do the job right,” said Adesola Oni, assistant director and line producer.

The documentary highlights the individuals and industries that fuel this million-dollar seasonal economy, from event organizers and hospitality moguls to nightlife curators and returning Nigerians (I Just Got Back—IJGBs). Key features in the documentary include contributions from DJ Obi, founder of Obi’s House, musician L.A.X., and Nigeria’s biggest food critic Opeyemi Famakin, as well as others.

“Lagos is a haven of cultural energy, joy, and connection, drawing people from across the diaspora to experience the best of Nigeria’s vibrant spirit,” said Bukola Balogun, creatrix and project consultant.

“Detty December is more than just a season – it’s a homecoming, a celebration, and a glimpse into the fullness of life here.”

With an expected release on major streaming platforms, IJGB: The Detty December Story is poised to redefine global perceptions of Nigeria, solidify Lagos as Africa’s entertainment capital, and inspire more Africans in the diaspora to reconnect with their roots.

About Abigail Opiah

Abigail Opiah is a filmmaker and storyteller with a passion for reshaping the global narrative about Nigeria. Having personally experienced Detty December in Lagos, she brings an insider perspective to the documentary, along with exclusive access to major players in the entertainment and tourism industries.