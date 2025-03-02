How Lagos Continental Hotel propels Women to stardom  Hospitality Industry ,Cuthberga 

28.5 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
by Editor053

As the world marks International Women’s Day, the Continental Hotels Group a foremost firm in   the hospitality industry is highlighting the  growth trajectory available to women.

 

Women have numerous opportunities to excel in the industry, and Continental Hotel is a shining example.

 

Director of Rooms ,Lagos  Continental Hotel , Cuthberga Onuoha made the assertion in a preview of the hotels seamless process  to celebrate the International Women’s Day in Lagos

 

According to her , the hospitality industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, offering a wide range of career opportunities for women. From front desk management to housekeeping, food and beverage, and even executive leadership positions, women can thrive in various roles.

 

She noted that Continental Hotel, a leading player in the industry, has demonstrated its commitment to empowering women. With a significant number of women in leadership positions, adding that the hotel is a testament to the growth opportunities available to women.

 

The director noted that one of the key factors contributing to the success of women in the hospitality industry is mentorship. Experienced professionals can provide guidance, support, and valuable insights, helping women navigate the industry and achieve their goals.

 

* In addition to mentorship, training and development programs are essential for women to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the industry. Continental Hotel offers various training programs, ensuring that its employees, including women, are equipped to excel in their roles” Cuthberga stated

 

The director explained that the hospitality industry is not just about providing services; it’s also about creating experiences. Women can play a vital role in shaping these experiences, bringing unique perspectives and skills to the table.

 

Cuthberga  assorted that as the industry continues to evolve, it’s essential to recognize the contributions of women and provide opportunities for their growth and development. Continental Hotel is at the forefront of this effort, demonstrating its commitment to empowering women.

 

” The hotel’s approach to empowering women is multifaceted, involving training, mentorship, and leadership development programs. By providing these opportunities, Continental Hotel is helping to create a more inclusive and diverse industry ” she pointed out

 

The director declared that   the hospitality industry offers numerous growth opportunities for women, and Continental Hotel is a shining example of this. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it’s essential to recognize the contributions of women in the industry and provide opportunities for their growth and development.

 

