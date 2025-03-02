Governor  Soludo Emerges Governor of The Year

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has been named The Sun Newspaper ‘Governor of the Year 2024′ for his credible leadership and excellent performance in governance which has led to numerous achievements in his infrastructural and transformational advancement of Anambra state.

The award was presented to Governor Soludo at a well-attended event at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, in Lagos, on the 1st of March 2025, with accolades from the organisers, top government functionaries, members of the Senate, and dignitaries from the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy, who lauded him for the avalanche of projects in key sectors of the economy such as education, health, roads, human capacity, in innovation, economic development, and security, among other areas within a short period of his administration.

Presenting the prestigious award, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Biance Ojukwu, supported by the publisher of the Sun Newspaper, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, eulogised Governor Soludo for his visionary leadership in steering the affairs of the state to an enviable height, with developmental projects that underscores his sincere commitment to making Anambra a destination, where economic and business activities thrive.

She averred that Soludo, the erstwhile Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has truly redefined governance with series of initiatives in making Anambra a homeland where people can live, invest, learn, work, relax, and enjoy.

After receiving the award, Governor Soludo thanked the management of The Sun Publishing Limited for the recognition, which he attributed to the collective effort of his cabinet members, the solution team and the cooperation of the people of Anambra. “ I want to dedicate this award to the good people of Anambra State – the keke drivers, artisans, market men and women working very hard to make Anambra great. “

It would be recalled that Governor Soludo was recently awarded the best-performing governor in primary healthcare delivery in the Southeast and Nigeria, overall. This was presented by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the United Nations Children and Education Fund (UNICEF).

Governor Soludo’s innovative leadership also earned Anambra State the fourth position in the recent evaluation of BudgIT’s State of States 2024 Report for overall fiscal performance and sustainability.

The BudgIT’s ranking reflects Anambra State’s exceptional performance in both fiscal and healthcare metrics. The feat came at a time when many States were struggling with fiscal sustainability and healthcare delivery challenges, and it attests to Soludo’s thriving model of fiscal responsibility, credible leadership, healthcare, and economic management prowess.