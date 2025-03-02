Globacom, others gather for bolstering submarine cables in Africa  

Technology company, Globacom, has partnered with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy to host the 2025 International Submarine Cable Resilience Summit in Abuja.

The summit, which was held in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC), brought together global telecommunications stakeholders and professionals to promote innovation, teamwork, and concrete initiatives.

Globacom, which is the sole owner of the Glo 1 underwater cable, participated in the summit with major international players in the digital and telecommunications sectors about strengthening cable networks’ resilience for the good of customers.

Foreseeing the future needs of the business and economic imperatives of the value of undersea cables Nigeria and the West African sub region, Globacom built Glo 1 from Europe to Africa in 2010. It is interesting to note that Glo 1 saved the day for many consumers in 2024 when fiber cuts affected private, public, and economic activity throughout West Africa. Because of its robustness and the company’s ongoing maintenance plans, the cable system was operational while the effects of the cuts lasted for others. Recently, its capacity was increased to accommodate an increasing number of users and provide consistent, dependable access.

Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, opened the two-day summit by highlighting the important role that underwater cables play in facilitating the seamless operation of contemporary economies.

Said he: “Submarine cables form the backbone of global digital connectivity, carrying over 95% of international data traffic, linking continents, and enabling the smooth operation of modern economies. Yet, despite their significance, these infrastructures remain vulnerable to disruptions—whether from natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, accidental damage, or evolving cyber threats”. He added that the government had taken decisive steps as a nation to recognize and protect telecommunications infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure, aligning with our broader efforts to enhance digital resilience across sectors”.

The Minister highlighted the numerous pledges Nigeria has made to improve its digital infrastructure and promote policies that foster innovation, connection, and economic expansion under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s direction.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in her address, highlighted the extent of human dependence on digital infrastructure and stressed the significance of the global undersea cable network in the field of innovation and the investment required to connect the world meaningfully.

Prof. Sandra Maximiano, the Co-Chair, Advisory Board of ITU, also spoke on the difficulties and necessity of preventing cable outages, stressing the significance of enhancing resilience by ensuring that technical resources, like ships, stockpiles, and replacement parts, are available in regions with lower submarine cable densities. He also emphasized the necessity of matching regulatory actions to resilience requirements.

A number of panel discussions focusing on the crucial aspects of submarine cable resiliency were also included in the event.